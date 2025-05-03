Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Parma to produce goals

Como coach Cesc Fabregas
Cesc Fabregas has got Como scoring regularly

Tobias Gourlay's dipping into Serie A this afternoon and hoping to come up with goals

  • Parma scored 7 in 4 at home

  • Como netted 8 in 4 on the road

  • Back +2.5 Goals

Parma v Como
Saturday 14:00 (Live on One Football)

In Spain last night, Rayo Vallecano notched a rare clean sheet to beat Getafe 1-0 and take down our BTTS bet.

We're in Italy today for Parma's Serie A clash with Como. Similar games at the Ennio Tardini have produced goals this season and that's our punt on this one...

There's a divide down the middle of Italy's top flight this season: a 10-point gap between ninth-placed AC Milan and tenth-placed Torino. In games where 15th-placed Parma have hosted other teams on the wrong side of that divide, both teams have scored in 8/9, with Over 2.5 Goals landing in 6/9.

Cesc Fabregas's Como are sitting 11th right now. Their last four away games have each produced Over 2.5 Goals, with the visitors striking eight times in total. We're betting on today's trip to the Tardini becoming their fifth high scorer in a row.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 goals

EXC1.82

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

