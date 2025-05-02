Football Bet of the Day: Back goals for Getafe
Tonight's mid-table clash in La Liga could produce some fireworks, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Hosts conceded in 14/16
-
Visitors netted in 6/8 away
-
Back BTTS
Rayo Vallecano v Getafe
Friday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)
In Spain last night, Betis beat Fiorentina 2-1 to give us a BTTS winner. We're staying in Spain today and hoping to land another BTTS bet...
Eleventh plays twelfth as a mid-table clash takes centre stage this Friday night. Hosts and favourites Rayo Vallecano have managed just a couple of clean sheets at Vallecas Stadium - and both came against sides now in the bottom four. To this point, both teams have found the back of the net in 12/16 Liga games here.
Getafe have won six of their last eight on the road. That good run should now secure them a mid-table finish, and gives us confidence they can net in Vallecas tonight. At an odds-against price, we'll take a punt on both teams scoring there again in this one.
Now read our Man City v Wolves match preview here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Man City v Wolves: Back City streak to continue & 8/1 sharp shooter double at the Etihad
-
Football Betting Tips
Serie A Tips: Back Bologna and Roma to boost UCL bid
-
Football Betting Tips
Aston Villa v Fulham: BTTS the value play at Villa Park
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats: 10 weekend bets including a huge 20/1 Hammers shout
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more