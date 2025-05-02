Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back goals for Getafe

Rayo Vallecano midfielder Unai Lopez
Rayo Vallecano have been scoring and conceding freely at home

Tonight's mid-table clash in La Liga could produce some fireworks, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Hosts conceded in 14/16

  • Visitors netted in 6/8 away

  • Back BTTS

Rayo Vallecano v Getafe
Friday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Spain last night, Betis beat Fiorentina 2-1 to give us a BTTS winner. We're staying in Spain today and hoping to land another BTTS bet...

Eleventh plays twelfth as a mid-table clash takes centre stage this Friday night. Hosts and favourites Rayo Vallecano have managed just a couple of clean sheets at Vallecas Stadium - and both came against sides now in the bottom four. To this point, both teams have found the back of the net in 12/16 Liga games here.

Getafe have won six of their last eight on the road. That good run should now secure them a mid-table finish, and gives us confidence they can net in Vallecas tonight. At an odds-against price, we'll take a punt on both teams scoring there again in this one.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams to Score

EXC2.24

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

