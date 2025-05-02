Football Bet of the Day: Back goals for Getafe

Hosts conceded in 14/16

Rayo Vallecano v Getafe

Friday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Spain last night, Betis beat Fiorentina 2-1 to give us a BTTS winner. We're staying in Spain today and hoping to land another BTTS bet...

Eleventh plays twelfth as a mid-table clash takes centre stage this Friday night. Hosts and favourites Rayo Vallecano have managed just a couple of clean sheets at Vallecas Stadium - and both came against sides now in the bottom four. To this point, both teams have found the back of the net in 12/16 Liga games here.

Getafe have won six of their last eight on the road. That good run should now secure them a mid-table finish, and gives us confidence they can net in Vallecas tonight. At an odds-against price, we'll take a punt on both teams scoring there again in this one.