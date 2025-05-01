Man City v Wolves: Back City streak to continue & 8/1 sharp shooter double at the Etihad
Paul Higham is backing Man City to continue their Champions League push with a win at home against Wolves - and has an 8/19.00 Bet Builder on two sharp shooters at the Etihad.
City looking to earn Champions League spot
Sharp shooters Cunha & Marmoush can combine in 8/19.00 double
Back Man City & BTTS at 17/102.70 as pick of the outrights
Man City v Wolves
Friday 1 May, 20:00 kick-off
Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Man City will look to strengthen their grip on a Champions League spot on Friday night as they face Wolves at the Etihad in a battle between the two form teams in the Premier League.
Wolves have won six in a row and are a changed team under Vitor Pereira, and with only Newcastle and champions Liverpool winning more games since he took charge at Molineux it threatens to be a decent game here despite City's dominance of the fixture.
City have won eight of nine home league games against Wolves, with Pep Guardiola's side winning three of the last four by three goals or more, but Wolves will be a threat here and winning their last four away games in the league means they'll arrive full of confidence.
Match Preview
Man City
- W
- W
- W
- D
- W
- D
Wolves
- W
- W
- W
- W
- W
- W
Their fixture list has been pretty kind though, and Wolves are yet to win a point against the current top five in the league, so you have to fancy Man City who are just getting their act together down the home stretch.
Even so, Wolves have a goal threat, and City have only kept two clean sheets in their last 10 home games. With the visitors having a free swing at this, with relegation worries long gone, then they should give a good account of themselves - scoring a goal at least if nothing else.
Back sharp shooters in 8/19.00 double
There's obviously plenty of attacking talent on show - and Wolves have two of them in Matheus Cunha having five goals and two assists in his last seven and Jorgen Strand Larsen scoring six in six in the Premier League.
Cunha is 16/54.20 and Larsen 7/24.50 to score at the Etihad, but a route I like better is the 7/24.50 on Cunha to have 2+ shots on target.
The Brazilian had three in his all-action display against Leicester last game to make it eight in the last 12 games with multiple shots on target.
Player vs Player
English Premier League
Matheus Cunha
Wolves
English Premier League
Omar Marmoush
Man City
Cunha Marmoush
City can still be got at and Cunha is on top of his game right now.
For the hosts, Omar Marmoush is unloading shots better than anyone, with at least three in his last six games - resulting in three games with 2+ shots on target.
He's had seven games with 2+ shots on target since joining Man City and is 1/12.00 to have another against Wolves.
Even better though is to double him up with Cunha for a nicely priced Bet Builder double.
Now read the rest of our Premier League match previews & best bets from our experts
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
