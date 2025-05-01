Man City v Wolves: Back City streak to continue & 8/1 sharp shooter double at the Etihad

City looking to earn Champions League spot

Sharp shooters Cunha & Marmoush can combine in 8/1 9.00 double

Back Man City & BTTS at 17/10 2.70 as pick of the outrights

Man City v Wolves

Friday 1 May, 20:00 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Man City will look to strengthen their grip on a Champions League spot on Friday night as they face Wolves at the Etihad in a battle between the two form teams in the Premier League.

Wolves have won six in a row and are a changed team under Vitor Pereira, and with only Newcastle and champions Liverpool winning more games since he took charge at Molineux it threatens to be a decent game here despite City's dominance of the fixture.

City have won eight of nine home league games against Wolves, with Pep Guardiola's side winning three of the last four by three goals or more, but Wolves will be a threat here and winning their last four away games in the league means they'll arrive full of confidence.

Match Preview Man City - Wolves Man City W W W D W D Wolves W W W W W W Full Stats Powered by Opta

Their fixture list has been pretty kind though, and Wolves are yet to win a point against the current top five in the league, so you have to fancy Man City who are just getting their act together down the home stretch.

Even so, Wolves have a goal threat, and City have only kept two clean sheets in their last 10 home games. With the visitors having a free swing at this, with relegation worries long gone, then they should give a good account of themselves - scoring a goal at least if nothing else.

Recommended Bet Back Man City to win & both teams to score SBK 17/10

Back sharp shooters in 8/1 9.00 double





There's obviously plenty of attacking talent on show - and Wolves have two of them in Matheus Cunha having five goals and two assists in his last seven and Jorgen Strand Larsen scoring six in six in the Premier League.

Cunha is 16/54.20 and Larsen 7/24.50 to score at the Etihad, but a route I like better is the 7/24.50 on Cunha to have 2+ shots on target.

The Brazilian had three in his all-action display against Leicester last game to make it eight in the last 12 games with multiple shots on target.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 10 Matheus Cunha Wolves English Premier League 7 Omar Marmoush Man City Cunha Marmoush Appearances 29 12 Goals 15 6 Shots 95 36 Shots on target 40 16 Assists 6 0 Chances created 52 13 Passes 856 217 Fouls 39 13 Fouls won 69 17 Yellow cards 3 0 Red cards 0 0 Powered by

City can still be got at and Cunha is on top of his game right now.

For the hosts, Omar Marmoush is unloading shots better than anyone, with at least three in his last six games - resulting in three games with 2+ shots on target.

He's had seven games with 2+ shots on target since joining Man City and is 1/12.00 to have another against Wolves.

Even better though is to double him up with Cunha for a nicely priced Bet Builder double.