Betis v Fiorentina Tips: Back visitors to strike at the Villamarin
The outsiders won't let their hosts have everything their own way in this Conference League semi-final first leg, reckons Tobias Gourlay
-
Faves Betis conceded in 4/6 at home
-
Visiting Fiorentina scored 10 in 5 away
-
Back BTTS
Real Betis v Fiorentina
Thursday 20:00
In Lancashire last night, Blackpool lost 0-2 to Birmingham to leave us a goal short of our target.
We're off to the continent today for one of this evening's Conference League semi-finals. Fiorentina are aiming to make the final for a third consecutive season. Betis have never made a European final, but the hosts are odds-on to take a lead into the second leg next week. We reckon there could be a bit of back and forth at the Benito Villamarin tonight...
Manuel Pellegrini's hosts have seen both teams score in each of their last six La Liga outings anywhere, and also in 9/11 on home turf since November. In this competition, they have conceded in 4/6 at home.
Raffaele Palladino's visitors have scored and conceded in 8/10 Conference League games this season - including all five of their away matches. La Viola have struck 10 times across those five previous away days. They've also been regular scorers on the road in Serie A: they've netted at least once in 13/16 since the start of term.
We'll back the outsiders to grab at least a goal in this one and help deliver on a BTTS bet at around even money.
Now read our Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt Europa League preview here!
