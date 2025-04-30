Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Expect a show in Blackpool tonight

Blackpool manager Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce has been a towering presence in Blackpool

Birmingham should have a blast in Blackpool tonight, reckons Tobias Gourlay...

  • +2.5 Goals in 8/8 similar Blackpool home games

  • And also on 4/6 Birmingham road trips

  • Back +2.5 Goals

Blackpool v Birmingham
Wednesday 19:45 (Live on Sky Sports+)

In Sweden last night, Malmo beat Osters 2-0 to take down Kev's handicap bet on the visitors. Our man finished his shift strongly though, and we're looking to start strong in League One tonight...

Champions elect Birmingham are on their way to the Championship next season. Miles clear at the top, they have been relentless to this point, winning all of their last four on the road even with the title locked up. Their defence has relaxed just a little, though. They've conceded in five of their last six away. Both teams scored in the same fraction, with 4/6 hitting Over 2.5 Goals.

Ninth-placed Blackpool are all set to finish short of the playoffs. However, this season's home results against other top-10 outfits raises hopes that they'll put up a fight this evening. Steve Bruce's Tangerines are W2-D3-L3 hosting those teams this season. They've scored in all but one of those matches, with all eight hitting Over 2.5 Goals. Our bet is on them to complete a full house of high scorers tonight.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 goals in Blackpool v Birmingham

EXC1.9

Now read our football props preview of Barcelona v Inter here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Champions League

Barcelona v Inter: European football expert Kevin Hatchard with an 11/2 first leg bet

  • Kevin Hatchard
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi
UEFA Champions League

Barcelona v Inter: Spanish football expert Jamie Kemp expects Yamal to unpick Inter

  • Jamie Kemp
Hansi Flick applauds Barcelona crowd
Bet of the Day

Barcelona v Inter Milan: Shoot for profit in semi-final

  • Andy Schooler
Barcelona and Brazil forward Raphinha

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Barcelona v Inter: European football expert Kevin Hatchard with an 11/2 first leg bet

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Barcelona v Inter: Spanish football expert Jamie Kemp expects Yamal to unpick Inter

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Barcelona v Inter Milan: Shoot for profit in semi-final

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Barnes' goal threat grows and Colwill racks up fouls

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt: Both teams to score is a huge runner at a juicy price

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

European semi-final best bets

  • Joe Dyer
Football...Only Bettor

Liverpool's Crowning Moment

  • Max Liu