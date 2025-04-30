Football Bet of the Day: Expect a show in Blackpool tonight

+2.5 Goals in 8/8 similar Blackpool home games

And also on 4/6 Birmingham road trips

Back +2.5 Goals



Blackpool v Birmingham

Wednesday 19:45 (Live on Sky Sports+)

In Sweden last night, Malmo beat Osters 2-0 to take down Kev's handicap bet on the visitors. Our man finished his shift strongly though, and we're looking to start strong in League One tonight...

Champions elect Birmingham are on their way to the Championship next season. Miles clear at the top, they have been relentless to this point, winning all of their last four on the road even with the title locked up. Their defence has relaxed just a little, though. They've conceded in five of their last six away. Both teams scored in the same fraction, with 4/6 hitting Over 2.5 Goals.

Ninth-placed Blackpool are all set to finish short of the playoffs. However, this season's home results against other top-10 outfits raises hopes that they'll put up a fight this evening. Steve Bruce's Tangerines are W2-D3-L3 hosting those teams this season. They've scored in all but one of those matches, with all eight hitting Over 2.5 Goals. Our bet is on them to complete a full house of high scorers tonight.