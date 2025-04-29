Barcelona v Inter Milan: Shoot for profit in semi-final

Inter conceded 40 shots over two legs v Bayern

Barca front men should get shot chances

Add Martinez for SOT to form 12/5 3.40 Bet Builder

Barcelona v Inter Milan

Wednesday 30 April, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

Before I turn to the angles I do like, let's start with a word of warning.

Referee Clement Turpin is one of the most lenient in this season's Champions League - he's averaging just 1.5 cards per game over his six matches and is also well above average for fouls (18.67 v 21.28).

I'd therefore be very reluctant to get involved in the card and fouls markets.

Shots, on the other hand, is a different matter.

Barcelona average 17 in their Champions League home games this season and recently managed a massive 40 against Mallorca in La Liga.

Inter have been happy to sit deep and look to break on teams - it worked very well against Bayern Munich in the last round when they conceded 20 shots in each leg. For the record, 13 of the 40 were on target.

I'm not hugely enthused by the shot lines regarding Barca's stars but I'm more prepared to take a chance on the shots on target market in a bid to get a decent price.

Robert Lewandowski's thigh injury looks set to keep him out so it's likely to be Ferran Torres through the middle with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal either side.

Torres, a scorer in Saturday's Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid, has had a shot on target in 13 of his 15 starts this season.

As for the two side men, they've each landed the 1+ SOT bet in 12 of their last 14 starts.

To bump our Bet Builder price a bit higher, I'm also adding Inter's Lautaro Martinez for a shot on target.

The Argentine World Cup winner has scored in his last five Champions League matches and will be a huge threat on the break against a Barca defence which does tend to give up chances.

Martinez has had a shot on target in nine of his last 10 starts, while in the Champions League this season, he's delivered on this bet in six of his seven starts.

Put the four selections together and you get a 12/53.40 shot.