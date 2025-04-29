Barcelona v Inter Milan: Shoot for profit in semi-final
Our football props column is aiming to mine the shots on target market when Barcelona host Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.
-
Inter conceded 40 shots over two legs v Bayern
-
Barca front men should get shot chances
-
Add Martinez for SOT to form 12/53.40 Bet Builder
Barcelona v Inter Milan
Wednesday 30 April, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 1
Before I turn to the angles I do like, let's start with a word of warning.
Referee Clement Turpin is one of the most lenient in this season's Champions League - he's averaging just 1.5 cards per game over his six matches and is also well above average for fouls (18.67 v 21.28).
I'd therefore be very reluctant to get involved in the card and fouls markets.
Legs 1, 2 & 3: Ferran Torres, Raphinha & Lamine Yamal 1+ shot on target each
Shots, on the other hand, is a different matter.
Barcelona average 17 in their Champions League home games this season and recently managed a massive 40 against Mallorca in La Liga.
Inter have been happy to sit deep and look to break on teams - it worked very well against Bayern Munich in the last round when they conceded 20 shots in each leg. For the record, 13 of the 40 were on target.
I'm not hugely enthused by the shot lines regarding Barca's stars but I'm more prepared to take a chance on the shots on target market in a bid to get a decent price.
Robert Lewandowski's thigh injury looks set to keep him out so it's likely to be Ferran Torres through the middle with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal either side.
Torres, a scorer in Saturday's Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid, has had a shot on target in 13 of his 15 starts this season.
As for the two side men, they've each landed the 1+ SOT bet in 12 of their last 14 starts.
Leg 4: Lautaro Martinez 1+ shot on target
To bump our Bet Builder price a bit higher, I'm also adding Inter's Lautaro Martinez for a shot on target.
The Argentine World Cup winner has scored in his last five Champions League matches and will be a huge threat on the break against a Barca defence which does tend to give up chances.
Martinez has had a shot on target in nine of his last 10 starts, while in the Champions League this season, he's delivered on this bet in six of his seven starts.
Put the four selections together and you get a 12/53.40 shot.
More Barca v Inter: Read Kevin Hatchard's big-match verdict!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 286pts
Returned: 308.3pts
2024/25 P/L: +22.3pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Barcelona v Inter: European football expert Kevin Hatchard with an 11/2 first leg bet
-
Football Betting Tips
Barcelona v Inter: Spanish football expert Jamie Kemp expects Yamal to unpick Inter
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Barnes' goal threat grows and Colwill man racks up fouls
-
Football Betting Tips
Barcelona v Inter Milan: Shoot for profit in semi-final
-
Football Betting Tips
Arsenal v PSG: English football expert Dave Tindall says Gunners can reach final