Football Bet of the Day: Swedish champs to be frustrated

After securing winners from four of the last six selections, Kevin Hatchard's looking to sign off with an odds-against success in Sweden.

Malmo v Osters
Tuesday 29 April, 18:00

Veteran Pedro is still going strong, and his late double last night saved us and it saved Lazio, as a 2-2 draw with Parma landed our BTTS bet.

We're heading to Sweden now, because Malmo are up against Osters in the Allsvenskan.

Malmo are the reigning champions, but they have made an average start to this campaign. They have collected just eight points from their opening five matches, despite starting the title defence with back-to-back wins. Interestingly for our purposes, Henrik Rydstrom's men have managed just two clean sheets in the league so far, and stretching back into last season they haven't produced a shut-out at home in the top flight since late September, a run of five games.

Osters have claimed just three points from their five games, having been promoted as Superettan runners-up. While they have lost their last three games 1-0, they haven't lost any of their games by a multiple-goal margin, and they beat Hacken 2-0.

Going back into last season, Malmo have won just five of their last 25 league matches by a multiple-goal margin, so I'm going to give Osters a goal-and-a-half start here at 2.111/10 on the Exchange. We only lose if Osters lose by two goals or more.

