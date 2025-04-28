Football Bet of the Day: Roman rollercoaster on the cards

Lazio pushing for Europe, Parma battling the drop

BTTS has landed in 43 of 66 Serie A games for these two teams

Back both to find the net at evens

Lazio v Parma

Monday 28 April, 19:45

Despite having three shots and an effort on target, Ademola Lookman couldn't quite get the goal he and we wanted, as Atalanta were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Lecce last night. We're still in the black, and we'll head elsewhere in Italy, because I fancy both teams to find the net in Lazio v Parma.

Lazio have largely impressed under veteran coach Marco Baroni, but their season is in danger of ending tamely. They were surprisingly knocked out of the Europa League by Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt, and the truth is that even though that quarter-final was decided by a penalty shootout, Bodo/Glimt more than deserved to progress.

Lazio are seventh in the standings, but Serie A is so tight and competitive at the moment that a victory would take them level on points with fourth-placed Juventus, with only four matchdays remaining. That said, Lazio have won just three of their last nine games in the league, and only four of the last 14 in all competitions.

Lazio have only managed two clean sheets in their last 12 outings, and that leads us towards a BTTS bet here. That has landed in 21 of their 33 league matches this season.

So can relegation battlers Parma uphold their end of the bargain and score? Well, they just beat Juventus 1-0, and they have found the net in nine of their last 13 Serie A matches. In terms of BTTS bets, they have landed in 22 of their 33 matches.

With strike rates like that, I'm pleasantly surprised to see BTTS trading at 2.01/1 here, so let's snap that price up.