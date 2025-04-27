Football Bet of the Day: La Dea forward is worth a look
It's been another profitable week for the FBOTD column, and Kevin Hatchard is on the hunt for a winner in Italy.
-
Atalanta chasing third straight victory
-
Lecce flirting with disaster
-
Lookman worth backing to score at evens
Atalanta v Lecce
Sunday 27 April, 19:45
Despite having several good chances, Raphinha drew a blank in last night's extraordinary Copa del Rey final, a game that saw Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 after extra time. It's our first blip of the week, but we'll go for another goalscorer today.
Atalanta are up against Lecce in Serie A, and I'm going to back one of their forwards to end his goal drought.
Ademola Lookman has had a nomadic career, but he has achieved extraordinary things with La Dea. His hat-trick in the Europa League final victory over Bayer Leverkusen last term immortalised him in the eyes of Atalanta fans, and although he was distracted by the lure of a potential transfer after that, the Nigerian international is still having a good campaign.
Lookman has delivered 18 goals this term, and although he's having a dry spell of late, he looked very sharp in last weekend's 1-0 win at Milan. Against relegation-threatened Lecce, I believe the former Fulham, Everton and Leicester forward can make hay.
Lecce are just a point above the dropzone, and have leaked 55 goals in just 33 league matches. They have lost seven of their last eight games, and last week they were hammered 3-0 by Como. In the reverse fixture they lost 4-0 to Atalanta.
Atalanta had a rough spell, but are back on track in the chase for Champions League qualification. They have won their last two games against Bologna and Milan.
I'll happily back Lookman to find the net here at 2.01/1.
Now read Kev's other Serie A tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more
-
Football Betting Tips
Nottingham Forest v Man City FA Cup tips: Pep's men the bet at 5/2
-
Football Betting Tips
Liverpool v Tottenham: Back Diaz to fire Reds to title glory
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Back 30/1 Goalscorer in the FA Cup semi final
-
Football Betting Tips
Bournemouth v Manchester United: Back the Cherries at 11/10