Football Bet of the Day: La Dea forward is worth a look

Atalanta chasing third straight victory

Lecce flirting with disaster

Lookman worth backing to score at evens

Atalanta v Lecce

Sunday 27 April, 19:45

Despite having several good chances, Raphinha drew a blank in last night's extraordinary Copa del Rey final, a game that saw Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 after extra time. It's our first blip of the week, but we'll go for another goalscorer today.

Atalanta are up against Lecce in Serie A, and I'm going to back one of their forwards to end his goal drought.

Ademola Lookman has had a nomadic career, but he has achieved extraordinary things with La Dea. His hat-trick in the Europa League final victory over Bayer Leverkusen last term immortalised him in the eyes of Atalanta fans, and although he was distracted by the lure of a potential transfer after that, the Nigerian international is still having a good campaign.

Lookman has delivered 18 goals this term, and although he's having a dry spell of late, he looked very sharp in last weekend's 1-0 win at Milan. Against relegation-threatened Lecce, I believe the former Fulham, Everton and Leicester forward can make hay.

Lecce are just a point above the dropzone, and have leaked 55 goals in just 33 league matches. They have lost seven of their last eight games, and last week they were hammered 3-0 by Como. In the reverse fixture they lost 4-0 to Atalanta.

Atalanta had a rough spell, but are back on track in the chase for Champions League qualification. They have won their last two games against Bologna and Milan.

I'll happily back Lookman to find the net here at 2.01/1.