Serie A Tips: Title-race jitters could kick in for Napoli

Saturday's Superboost is for the 12:30 kick-off at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea host Everton. Pedro Neto has looked threatening in recent games, with six shots on target in his last three, and the Portuguese should be key for Enzo Maresca's men in this battle of the Blues.

Pedro Neto having one or more shots on target



Napoli v Torino - Toro will take some shifting

Sunday 27 April, 19:45

It's been a great month for Napoli, with the Partenopei drawing level with Inter in the Serie A title race and extending their unbeaten streak in the league to seven matches. However, as is so often the case with a firebrand like Antonio Conte in the coaching dugout, all is not entirely serene.

As has been the case for most of the season, the former Juventus, Inter and Tottenham boss has been complaining about the lack of transfer spending, not least because star winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia defected to PSG in January and wasn't replaced. Star striker Victor Osimhen was pushed out to Galatasaray in the summer, another situation which was admittedly handled badly by owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

This is classic Conte, a mix of getting his excuses in early in case of failure, but also creating in his players a sense they have to battle against the odds. The challenge now is to make sure his complaints don't destabilise the group in the run-in.

Last weekend's 1-0 win at Monza was incredibly nervy, but Scott McTominay delivered with a late winner. The Scotland intenational has thrived since swapping Manchester United for a posting in southern Italy, and he has netted three goals across his last two games under huge pressure.

While I expect Napoli to score here, I think Torino can be awkward opponents and can land us a Both Teams To Score winner at a hefty 2.47/5. Paolo Vanoli's men can largely play without pressure - they are safe from the drop, but a push for Europe is beyond them now.

Torino have only lost two of their last 16 in Serie A, and they have scored in 14 of those games. Il Toro have scored at Lazio, Bologna, Milan, Atalanta and Inter, and they have found the net in eight of their last ten on the road.

With the anxiety of the title race kicking in, Napoli may make a few uncharacteristic mistakes here against a decent Torino side, so I'll go for BTTS.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score @ EXC 2.4

Fiorentina v Empoli - La Viola to show no mercy

Sunday 27 April, 14:00

This could prove to be a glorious season for Fiorentina and their coach Raffaele Palladino, with success at home and abroad still on the cards. Since arriving from Monza, Palladino has had ups and downs, but La Viola are in the Conference League semi-finals and could qualify for Europe again through Serie A.

The form at the Artemio Franchi has really picked up, with five wins in the last seven Serie A home matches, including a 3-0 demolition of hated rivals Juventus and an extraordinary 3-0 dismissal of the champions Inter. Fiorentina haven't conceded a goal in any of their last four home matches in the league, a run that goes back to mid-February.

Empoli have had a dramatic week. They went out of the Coppa Italia at the semi-final stage to Bologna, losing the second leg 2-1 after a 3-0 defeat in the first game. Last weekend Roberto D'Aversa's men needed a late equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw against relegation rivals Venezia, and they are just a point from safety.

The form isn't encouraging for Empoli ahead of this Tuscan derby. They haven't won any of their last 18 league matches, and they have lost six of their last nine away from home in the top division. They have particularly struggled away to the league's best sides, losing at Inter, Napoli, Juventus, Atalanta, Lazio and Milan.

I'll back Fiorentina -0.5 & -1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.0811/10. If Fiorentina win by a single goal, we get a half-win, but a bigger margin of victory gets us an odds-against payout.

Recommended Bet Back Fiorentina -0.5 and -1.0 on the Asian Handicap @ EXC 2.08

Juventus v Monza - Turkish teen can hit the mark

Sunday 27 April, 17:00

Juventus are desperately trying to qualify for the Champions League to salvage a disappointing season, and Wednesday's dismal 1-0 defeat at Parma was a real shock to the system. To make matters worse, Bologna's shock win over league leaders Inter pushed the Turin giants out of the top four.

Juve and recently-hired coach Igor Tudor will hope things are more straightforward against doomed Monza, and I think teenage forward Kenan Yildiz can continue his revival since Tudor's arrival. The Turkiye international has scored in his last two home matches, and he seems to have his spark back after losing his way under previous coach Thiago Motta.

Monza are rock bottom, and their relegation will surely be confirmed this weekend. They have conceded 57 goals in 33 games, and on their travels they have lost nine in a row. That run saw them ship five goals at Lazio, four at Roma, three at Inter and three at Bologna, so they struggle to contain the better teams. If Juve open up here, Yildiz is well worth backing to score at 6/42.50.