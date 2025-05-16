Chelsea v Man United: Combine under goals and Enzo for Even money play

Jackson's suspension could prove costly for Chelsea

But Man Utd have bigger fish to fry

Enzo Fernandez has been fouled in his last 16 PL start

Chelsea v Man Utd

Friday 16 May, 20:15

Chelsea miss Jackson, I am for real

Nicolas Jackson's inability to employ the dark arts and make it so obvious that he was trying to elbow Sven Botman in the face could prove to be so costly for their Champions League qualification hopes.

Jackson has played his last game of this season following that red card and it leaves Enzo Maresca with a huge issue at centre-forward.

Jackson isn't the answer long-term for Chelsea but his all-round game, mostly his willingness to run channels and occupy defenders, does make him a vital player for the Blues. Opposition centre-backs don't get an easy time of it against Jackson when he's fit and firing. And most importantly he frees up space for the likes of Cole Palmer to flourish in.

Jackson has missed seven Premier League matches for Chelsea this season, they've lost four of those matches against Arsenal, Brighton, Aston Villa and Ipswich, scoring just one goal along the way.

A criticism of Maresca this season has been the predictability of Chelsea's play and that is more apparent when you remove Jackson from the equation as he does bring a bit of surprise and directness to what trying Chelsea are trying to serve up.

His unavailability could be an issue here.

Oppose goals with United in town

One that hasn't been factored enough into the market, meaning those 1.42/5 quotes on the Betfair Exchange for a Chelsea win look a price to swerve at all costs.

Goals could be hard to come by for Maresca's team without their focal point in attack and with United having such a monstrous game on the horizon against Spurs in Bilbao, playing the under goals line looks a smarter way of taking an anti-Chelsea approach rather than the outright.

Remember, this is a Manchester United team that have failed to score in 14 Premier League games this season - only Southampton, Everton (both 15) and Leicester (16) have blanked more. Since December 22 they have scored just 21 Premier League goals in their 20 games.

Chelsea are likely to be win-at-all-costs mode so the likelihood of them putting a score on United is low whilst Ruben Amorim will be playing energy-saving football with Wednesday in mind. The under 3.5 goals line at 8/131.61 is a great starting point for a bet.

Enzo is sweet 16 for fouls drawn

The player to be fouled market is quickly becoming my favourite prop market to bet on and find great value in. If you are sharp enough you can get ahead of the traders when it comes to match-ups with foul heavy players or jumping on a trend that yet hasn't been factored into the price available.

Enzo Fernandez has been a consistent source of profit in this market this year as he's been fouled at least once in his last 16 Premier League starts. During that period, he's been fouled 32 times meaning he's working at a per game average of being fouled two times per game.

That's a very healthy figure.

And when searching for a bet to boost our under 3.5 goals play, this Fernandez price of 1/41.25 to be fouled at least once with the Betfair Sportsbook and stretch the run of 17 straight Premier League matches looks a great way to boost the price through the Bet Builder.

Combining the two bets gives us a value soaked 1/12.00 chance to back.