Hosts are in the top six

Albacete in poor form, especially on the road

Valladolid v Albacete

Monday 12 February, 19:30

Our chum Tobias wrapped up his week in style, as Bologna's 4-0 win over Lecce in Serie A gave us a 2.77/4 winner. As he heads off to take advantage of one of Italy's culinary hubs, we'll start our latest stint in Spain, because Valladolid are up against Albacete in the Segunda Division, and I'm anticipating a home win.

Valladolid - owned by Brazilian football legend Ronaldo - suffered the indignity of relegation to the second tier last term, as they finished 18th in La Liga. They are very much in the mix for an instant return to the top division - the Albivioletas are sixth in the table, seven points off top spot and just five adrift of the automatic promotion places.

It's Valladolid's form at the Estadio Jose Zorilla which has been the backbone of their campaign. They have won eight of their 12 games there, losing just two, and they have won seven of the last nine in front of their home crowd.

Visitors Albacete are in the relegation zone, and they are in a concerning tailspin, having claimed just two points from their last six matches in the league. The Clockwork Cheese (I'm not kidding, that's their nickname) haven't won an away game since the first week of October, and they have lost their four on their travels.

Valladolid are trading at evens to win this, which seems generous to me. On that basis, we'll keep things simple and back the home win.