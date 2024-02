Bologna have won 8/11 at home



Lecce have lost 4 straight on the road



Back Bologna to win & keep a clean sheet



Bologna v Lecce

Sunday 14:00 (Live on TNT Sports 1)

In Spain last night, Las Palmas beat Valencia 2-0 to shut down our BTTS bet.

We're finishing the week back in Italy, where one of today's Serie A games brings 13th-placed Lecce to seventh-placed Bologna. We're not sure the visitors will enjoy the trip.

Bologna are W8-D2-L1 on home turf this season, winning seven of the last eight. Against teams below eighth in the table, they are W5-D1-L0. The Rossoblu have also kept clean sheets in 6/9.

Lecce are winless on the road this season (W0-D5-L6) and they're showing no signs of improvement. They've lost all of the most recent four, scoring in just one of those games - all of which were against teams ranked 1st to 11th.

Bologna are in the middle of that pack and have an excellent home record of their own. We'll take the hosts to win and keep a clean sheet.