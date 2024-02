Las Palmas have scored in 9/11 at home



Valencia have scored in 6/8 away games



Back BTTS



Las Palmas v Valencia

Saturday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Italy last night, Empoli beat Salernitana 3-1 to give us a BTTS winner.

We're in Spain today for the La Liga game between ninth-placed Las Palmas and eighth-placed Valencia. We like the odds-against price on both teams to find the back of the net.

Promoted Las Palmas are W5-D3-L3 on their island home this season (W5-D3-L1 if you discount a pair of defeats to Real Madrid and Barcelona). Garcia Pimienta's hosts have scored in 9/11. Recently, they've conceded in 6/8. Five of those last eight games have seen both teams score.

Ruben Baraja's Valencia are W3-D3-L6 on the road (W3-D3-L3 discounting defeats to the top four). They've managed just a single clean sheet all season. Outsiders for this one, Los Che themselves have found the back of the net on six of their most recent eight away days. We'll back them to net again today and help deliver on a BTTS bet.