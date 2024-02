Inter will end Roma's victorious run

In-form Genoa and Atalanta will cancel each other out

Milan and Napoli will deliver goals

Juventus will return to winning ways

Daniele De Rossi's brief reign as Roma manager faces a huge challenge on Saturday, when Inter travel to the capital.

The club legend has overseen a turnaround in form since succeeding Jose Mourinho. Roma have won each of their last three games, which has seen them rise to fifth place in Serie A, just a point outside the Champions League places. It's been an impressive start, but to put it into context, those three wins all came against sides occupying the bottom four in the table.

Inter are a very different proposition, with their 1-0 win against Juve last weekend sending them four points clear at the top of Serie A, with a game in hand. Odds of 9/10 for an Inter win, look generous given their form.

Atalanta will be looking to tighten their grip on fourth place when they visit Genoa on Sunday.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side are unbeaten in seven games (W6 D1) across all competitions, taking them into major contention for Champions League qualification and the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia. Yet their away form is a concern, with Atalanta failing to win any of their last four league games on the road (D2 L2).

Everything points to Genoa making this a very difficult game. The hosts are unbeaten in eight (W3 D5), which includes home draws with Juventus and Inter. Another draw is priced at 12/53.40.

Sunday's Serie A action ends with a big match, as AC Milan host Napoli.

With Milan eight points behind Inter - who hold a game in hand - they would seem to be out of the title race. Yet with a ten point gap between themselves in third and Atalanta in fourth, Champions League qualification at least seems assured. The same is far from true for Napoli, but their 2-1 win against Verona last weekend did take them up to seventh place and within four points of fourth place.

Though Napoli have not always found goals easy to come by, at a time when Victor Osimhen is at AFCON, Milan are obliging hosts. Their last five games have seen both teams score, at an average of 4.2 goals per game. A Bet Builder of Milan double chance, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is priced at 8/52.60.

Juventus badly need to get back to winning ways when they host Udinese on Monday.

A draw at home to Empoli and last weekend's defeat at Inter, has seen Juventus lose ground in the title race. They are still in it, but they will need to be very consistent between now and the end of the season, to hope to capitalise on any slip ups from Inter. Their home form should be a comfort, with the Old Lady unbeaten in 13 games at the Allianz Stadium this season (W10 D3).

In contrast, Udinese are without a win in their last five games (D2 L3) and are also without a victory from their last five away matches (D2 L3). Juventus are 1/12.00 to win half-time/full-time.