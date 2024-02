9/2 bet sees Hammers halt Arsenal's momentum

In-form forwards to strike at Villa Park

Here are two options that we have put together using Opta Stats for the matches at the London Stadium and Villa Park.

West Ham are looking to complete the Premier League double over Arsenal for the first time since 2006-07, following their 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium in December. However, the Gunners have lost on just one of their last visits to the east London team (W9D5) and should be fired up after their 3-1 win over Liverpool last weekend.

West Ham beat Arsenal 3-1 here in the League Cup and, while getting the better of Mikel Arteta's men three times in one season may be a tall order, David Moyes side are unbeaten in six here. It will take more than Arsenal's rousing win over Liverpool to convince us that they have the consistency to win the league and the Gunners could drop points here.

All eyes will be on Declan Rice as he returns to the London Stadium but his replacement, James Ward-Prowse, could be the key man for the hosts. Ward-Prowse has six assists for West Ham in the Premier League this season, including one for the Hammers' second goal in the reverse fixture.

West Ham and Draw, BTTS 'Yes' & Ward-Prowse score or assist @ 11/2

United came from two goals down to beat Villa 3-2 at Old Trafford on Boxing Day so it could be worth backing over 3.5 goals here. We are less confident, however, about the match odds as United looked resurgent in their last two matches, while Villa's home form has dipped since their stunning 15-game winning streak here.

There are forwards in hot form on both sides and that is where we want to concentrate for our Bet Builder. Rasmus Højlund has found the net in each of his last four Premier League appearances for United, while Villa's Ollie Watkins has been directly involved in 38 goals in 47 Premier League appearances. He is averaging a goal or assist every 107 minutes.