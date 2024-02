Palace without Guehi, Eze and Olise on Monday night

When Crystal Palace host Chelsea on Monday night we will witness a head-to-head between the two managers currently heading Betfair's 'sack race' betting.

Roy Hodgson is the 4/111.36 favourite to be the Next Premier League Manager to Leave following his side's 4-1 thrashing at the hands of rivals Brighton last weekend. The Eagles have won just two of their last 14 games in all competitions and go into Monday night's clash just five points above the drop zone.

A worrying aspect of Palace's recent form is the amount of goals they're conceding. Even with two wins included - against bang out-of-form Brentford and Sheff United - Hodgson's men have still shipped 12 goals in their last four league games, and they haven't keep a clean sheet in the league at Selhurst Park since drawing 0-0 with Nottm Forest in early October.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is the 3/14.00 second favourie to be the next manager sacked following back-to-back league defeats in which his side conceded eight goals.

The Blues have lost five of their last nine Premier League games including home and away defeats to Wolves and a loss against struggling Everton. In fact Chelsea's last four league wins - three of which came by just a single-goal margin - were all against teams in the bottom third of the table.

Pochettino does appear to be getting a tune out of his team in the cups however. Chelsea have made it to the final of the League Cup and just last week they booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with an excellent 3-1 win at highflying Aston Villa.

Absence of Palace stars make Blues a solid bet

When assessing the Match Odds market, there's a number of aspects I'd like to look at, and the first has to be the absence of a trio of Crystal Palace's big-name players.

England international defender Marco Guehi has been ruled out with a knee injury, while star men Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise - who between them have scored seven of Palace's last 11 goals - are both ruled out with thigh injuries.

Those are huge injury blows for Palace and I'm not surprised that Chelsea have shortened slighty - from 4/51.80 to 8/111.73 - to win the game when that injury update was announced.

Something else we need to look at is Palace's recent record against Chelsea, which to put it bluntly is absolutely abysmal.

The Eagles have lost all of their last 13 meetings with the Blues including five on the spin at Selhurst Park. They lost this corresponding fixture 1-2 last season with a full strength starting XI that included Guehi, Eze, Olise and the now departed Wilfried Zaha!

And when you consider recent form, even though both teams have been pretty poor, Chelsea's six wins in 10 games (all competitions) reads much better than Palace's two wins in 14 games, for all that some of those Blues wins have been against inferior opposition in cup competitions.

Given everything then, I just can't have Palace on my mind at 7/24.50 to win the game, and even the Draw at 3/14.00 makes little appeal.

It's an away win all day long for me, and given everything I've touched on above, plus the fact that Chelsea go into this game on the back of arguably their best performance of the season in winning 3-1 at Villa Park in midweek, I'm confident they'll be good enough to cover the -1 goal handicap.

Back Chelsea -1 on Handicap to Win @ 12/53.40 Bet now

Palmer can help land 7/1 Bet Builder

This will be no 'get rich quick' Bet Builder but I'm quietly confident that it will give us an excellent run for our money, and we know it's a runner because as long as he's awake come 8pm on Monday night, we know that Cole Palmer will start for Chelsea.

Eyebrows were very much raised when the 21-year-old made the big money move from Man City in the summer but he's undoubtedly been one of the signings of the season.

He's the club's leading goalscorer with 14 to his name in all competitions, and he has a further seven assists to his name too. Against a team I expect Chelsea to dominate, Palmer looks a strong candidate to score or assist on Monday night.

Added to that, we'll go with the Chelsea win, plus the Blues to have five or more shots on target (they have averaged almost six per game in 2024) and them to win the Corners Match Bet (they won this market 10-1 in their game against Wolves last week).

Back Chelsea to Win, Palmer to Score or Assist, Chelsea 5+ SOT & Chelsea in Corners Match Bet @ 7/18.00 Bet now

