Football Bet of the Day: CFR to be AOK in derby clash

Romanian football fans
We're kicking off the week in Romania

It's a new wekk on FBOTD, and Kevin Hatchard's taking us to Romania.

Universitatea Cluj v CFR Cluj
Monday 09 December, 18:30

Having been floored by a 94th-minute goal earlier in the week, we were done over by a 95th-minute strike yesterday, as Boavista's last-gasp penalty made it 1-1 against Farense to ruin our BTTS No bet.

We'll start a new week in Romania, because CFR Cluj are set to visit local rivals Universitatea Cluj, and I think the visitors can pick up a win.

CFR Cluj were runners-up in the Romanian top flight last season, and under coach Dan Petrescu they are having another decent campaign. They are third in the standings, two points behind the leaders FCSB. They have put together an unbeaten run of eight league matches.

Universitatea are only a point behind CFR in the league, but their form has collapsed, and they have suffered three straight top-flight defeats. A loss to FCSB was perfectly understandable, but losses to struggling Hermannstadt and UTA Arad were more alarming.

Universitatea have won just one of their last five home games in the league, and they have lost four of their last five meetings with CFR in the league.

I'll give the visitors my backing here, but with a bit of insurance. We can back CFR Draw No Bet at 1.824/5, which means our stake will be returned if the game ends in a draw.

