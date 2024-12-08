Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Attacks to suffer paralysis in Portugal

A Portuguese flag
We're heading back to Portugal

We're chasing a third straight winner on FBOTD, and Kevin Hatchard is taking us to the Portuguese top flight.

Boavista v Farense
Sunday 08 December, 15:30

LA Galaxy won the MLS title last night by beating NY Red Bulls 2-1, and more importantly of course, they delivered another winner for us.

We'll switch our attention to the Portuguese top flight now, because rock-bottom Farense are on the road at Boavista, and there's little to suggest this will be an entertaining clash.

Farense have scored a feeble six goals in 12 league outings, and on the road they have failed to score in four of their six league games. It's no surprise therefore that both teams have found the net in just four of their 12 top-flight clashes this term.

Boavista are 12th in the standings, but despite having a healthier position than Farense, they have only found the net seven times. The Porto-based team have drawn a blank in eight of their 12 league matches, and at home they have failed to score in all five of their league matches. I don't know what "send help" is in Portuguese, but I expect to see a banner with that message in the home end soon.

BTTS No is trading at what appears to be a generous 1.9210/11 here on the Exchange, and I'm more than happy to recommend it. It has paid out in nine of Boavista's 12 league games.

Recommended Bet

Back No in the BTTS market @

EXC1.92

