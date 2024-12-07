Football Bet of the Day: Cali club to take the crown

LA Galaxy have won last ten at home

Red Bulls weren't expected to get this far

LA win a fair price at 1.88 10/11

LA Galaxy v New York Red Bulls

Saturday 07 December, 21:00

Live on Apple TV

We'll head to the USA now, because the MLS season is wrapping up with the winner-takes-all playoff final between LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls, two old-school franchises who have perhaps surprised a few people by making it to the showpiece event.

LA's better regular season record means this game will be played at their home in Carson, and that's significant. Greg Vanney's team have won 16 of their last 18 MLS matches on home soil, including the last ten. Star player Riqui Puig is injured, but the free-scoring forwards Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveljic will feature, and LA are hopeful that German star Marco Reus will play a role.

There's also a German influence in the NYRB camp. Former Leipzig star Emil Forsberg has been excellent in midfield, while ex-Mainz boss Sandro Schwarz is the coach. Red Bulls finished seventh in the Eastern Conference, so their presence in the final is a big surprise. They have come alive in the playoffs, but in the regular season they won just two of their final 12 away matches.

Even without Puig, LA Galaxy are justifiable favourites here, and I think they are a fair price to win MLS Cup in 90 minutes at 1.8810/11. If you look at the last seven playoff finals, five of them were won by the home team without the need for extra time or penalties.