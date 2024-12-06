Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Les Dogues can show their bite

Lille coach Bruno Genesio
Bruno Genesio is working wonders with Lille

We're hoping for entertainment in Ligue 1 on Friday night, and Kevin Hatchard has put together an 11/102.11 Bet Builder.

Lille v Brest
Friday 06 December, 18:00
Live on Ligue 1 Pass

The betting gods delivered the most extraordinary kick to our teeth last night. Our boys Plzen were mere moments away from the 1-0 win that would've landed our bet, but somehow against the ten men of Teplice they contrived to concede an equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time. However, we keep going, and we'll head to France now for a game between Champions League combatants Lille and Brest.

Bruno Genesio's Lille are having an incredible season. In the Champions League they have overcome both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, and they are almost certainly through to the knockout phase already. Considering that coach Paulo Fonseca defected to Milan in the summer, his replacement Genesio has picked up the baton with elan.

Lille are also keeping things on track in Ligue 1. They are fourth, and only three points adrift of second-placed Marseille. Les Dogues have lost just twice in the top division this season, and they have put together a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Brest are also raising eyebrows. It was an amazing achievement to qualify for the UCL, but they have thrived, collecting ten points from their five games. In the league, Brest are a perfectly respectable 11th, but they have won just three of their last nine top-division outings. Away from home they have lost six of their last nine, including the last three.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine Lille/Draw Double Chance, Over 1.5 Goals (17 of Brest's 18 competitive games have featured two goals or more this term) and Edon Zhegrova to have a shot on target at 11/102.11. The Kosovan wing wizard has hit the target in six of his ten Ligue 1 starts.

Recommended Bet

Back Lille/Draw, Over 1.5 Goals and Zhegrova to have a shot on target @

SBK11/10

Now read Kev's Bundesliga column here!

Recommended bets

