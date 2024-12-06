Football Bet of the Day: Les Dogues can show their bite
We're hoping for entertainment in Ligue 1 on Friday night, and Kevin Hatchard has put together an 11/102.11 Bet Builder.
-
Both teams have collected ten points in the UCL
-
Lille unbeaten in 13
-
Zhegrova to sparkle in lively Friday clash
Lille v Brest
Friday 06 December, 18:00
Live on Ligue 1 Pass
The betting gods delivered the most extraordinary kick to our teeth last night. Our boys Plzen were mere moments away from the 1-0 win that would've landed our bet, but somehow against the ten men of Teplice they contrived to concede an equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time. However, we keep going, and we'll head to France now for a game between Champions League combatants Lille and Brest.
Bruno Genesio's Lille are having an incredible season. In the Champions League they have overcome both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, and they are almost certainly through to the knockout phase already. Considering that coach Paulo Fonseca defected to Milan in the summer, his replacement Genesio has picked up the baton with elan.
Lille are also keeping things on track in Ligue 1. They are fourth, and only three points adrift of second-placed Marseille. Les Dogues have lost just twice in the top division this season, and they have put together a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions.
Brest are also raising eyebrows. It was an amazing achievement to qualify for the UCL, but they have thrived, collecting ten points from their five games. In the league, Brest are a perfectly respectable 11th, but they have won just three of their last nine top-division outings. Away from home they have lost six of their last nine, including the last three.
I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine Lille/Draw Double Chance, Over 1.5 Goals (17 of Brest's 18 competitive games have featured two goals or more this term) and Edon Zhegrova to have a shot on target at 11/102.11. The Kosovan wing wizard has hit the target in six of his ten Ligue 1 starts.
Now read Kev's Bundesliga column here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
EFL Cup Tipsheet: Betting predictions for Tuesday's eight fixtures
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Liverpool v Southampton: Back teen titan to sparkle in home romp
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Wednesday's Europa League Tips: Back Betis to beat Forest & Bhoys to bag 12/5 Belgrade draw
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Lewis Jones' Notebook: Premier League's Under 2.5 goals trend won't last
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Premier League Odds: Liverpool go odds-on for title after Gunners drop points