Monday Football Tips: Fouls to the fore in La Liga drop battle
Given the ref and teams involved, our football props column is expecting plenty of fouls in Monday's La Liga game - and is also backing an old card favourite...
Nyom carded in 3 of 6 appearances since Getafe return
La Liga's best ref for fouls involved on Monday night
Back Bet Builder treble at just over 6/17.00
Getafe v Espanyol
Monday 9 December, 20:00
Live on Premier Sports 1
Leg 1: Allan Nyom to be shown a card
Card punters rejoiced at October's news that Allan Nyom had re-signed for Getafe.
The former West Brom man is back in La Liga having been released by Leganes at the end of last season and he has rejoined Spain's long-term bad boys.
In his previous spell under boss Jose Bordalas, Nyom played two full seasons, collecting a massive 18 cards in 2019/20 and 11 in the following campaign.
Having dropped into the Segunda Division with Leganes, he's picked up 20 cards across the last two campaigns and since returning to the Coliseum, he's already seen three yellows in six appearances.
This looks a game to get with the right-sided star once more.
Monday's clash sees 17th host 18th in what looks a proper relegation 'six-pointer'. The sides are separated only by goal difference and so it looks sure to be competitive.
The referee, Mateo Busquets Ferrer, is also a great choice for card hopefuls.
He's averaging 5.38 yellows per game so far this season - a figure which puts him fifth in La Liga's list of referees - while he's also shown a league-high four reds in eight matches.
Leg 2: Carles Perez to commit 2+ fouls
If that's too small a study period for you, it's worth mentioning that Busquets Ferrer was the third-best official for cards last season.
Notably, Busquets Ferrer is La Liga's best ref this season for fouls, averaging a whopping 29.75 per game. The league average is 25.1.
Given Getafe are the top team in terms of fouls committed, it looks worth delving into the player-fouls market to complete our Bet Builder.
As you can imagine, there are plenty of players pretty short here, but two do make appeal.
First up, Carles Perez gets the nod to commit 2+ fouls.
The Celta Vigo loanee has landed this in nine of his last 11 starts.
In recent weeks, he's played on the left wing and, if he continues there, he's likely to come up against Jofre Carreras, who has drawn more fouls this season than any other Espanyol player.
Leg 3: Alvaro Rodriguez to commit 2+ fouls
In the same market, I'm going to back Alvaro Rodriguez at 8/111.73.
Like Nyom, the young centre forward, on loan from Real Madrid, is a relatively new addition to the Getafe line-up but he's committed no fewer than 13 fouls in his last two games.
Given the referee and the importance of the game, the 6ft 3in Rodriguez looks good value and completes a three-legged Bet Builder which pays north of 6/17.00.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 146pts
Returned: 166.93pts
P/L: +20.93pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
