West Ham v Wolves: Take a chance on El Sackio ending all square

Exciting El Sackio clash in store on Monday Night Football

Draw price the biggest and best option between two poor teams

Take Bowen to score at home again in a near 4/1 5.00 Bet Builder

West Ham v Wolves

Monday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Two under pressure managers ahead of El Sackio

No one would have been surprised had West Ham decided to end the reign of Julen Lopetegui following the club's midweek defeat to relegation candidates Leicester City, a loss that came just days after conceding five at home in a reversal to Arsenal.

Equally, it would have come as no surprise had the Wolves hierarchy pulled the trigger on Gary O'Neil's tenure at Molineux following back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Everton, results that leave the Midlands outfit 19th in the table, four points from safety.

Both teams conceded an alarming eight goals in their respective two defeats, and by pure coincidence the two teams meet in what could be a highly entertaining clash at the London Stadium on Monday night in a game that surely merits being dubbed El Sackio.

If both managers were on the brink of being sacked in midweek then surely a defeat for either boss here will result in another managerial change.

Just before the Sportsbook suspended betting on the Next Premier League Manager to Leave market both Lopetegui and O'Neil were the frontrunners at around the 6/42.50 mark, and currently on the Betfair Exchange - in a market that doesn't have a huge amount of liquidity, admittedly - Lopetegui is the 2.26/5 favourite with O'Neil at 2.56/4.

Hard to pick a winner so don't ignore the obvious call

Sometimes you weigh up a football match and you just find it impossible to predict a winner. No one should be surprised if West Ham win, no one should be surprised if Wolves win, and sometimes the obvious call is to side with the biggest price in the Match Odds market, the Draw price.

This is one such game.

Take the Hammers for example. They've had some shocking results including conceding three goals per game in defeats at Forest and Leicester, and failing to score at home to struggling Everton. But then they go and beat Manchester United and win 2-0 away at a Newcastle side that had just beaten Arsenal. It's hard to fathom sometimes.

As for Wolves, they had a ridiculously hard start to the campaign so it was no surprise to see them struggle perhaps, but as soon as the fixtures got a little kinder, and they beat Southampton and Fulham - the latter a terrific 4-1 win at Craven Cottage - they go and concede four at home to Bournemouth and then get thrashed 4-0 at Everton.

So there's no way I can have any confidence in backing West Ham at 10/111.91 in the Match Odds - or at 8/111.73 in the Match Odds 90 market - and I can't back Wolves either at 14/53.80.

As I've alluded to already, when you can't make a convincing case for either team winning, and yet the Draw price is the biggest of all three Match Odds options - 3/14.00 in this case - then it seems the obvious call to make. And with both managers desperate not to lose the game because of the consequence a defeat could have, then a stalemate could well be on the cards on Monday night.

Recommended Bet Back the Draw between West Ham and Wolves SBK 3/1

Add a Bowen arrow to your Bet Builder

Sadly, it emerged on Saturday afternoon that West Ham striker Michail Antonio had been involved in a serious car crash, but thankfully the club have released a statement saying that he is in a stable condition, conscious and communicating. We all wish him a safe and speedy recovery.

In Antonio's absence Danny Ings may be given another chance in the lone striker role (he started and lasted just 45 minutes against Leicester in midweek), or Lopetegui could elect to start with Niclas Fullkrug in attack, but whatever the formation the onus may well fall on Jarrod Bowen to be the Hammers' main goalscoring threat.

The 27-year-old has an excellent record against Wolves, scoring five times against them in the Premier League with four of those goals coming at the London Stadium. Three of his four goals this term have also come on home soil so it's evident that he likes playing in front of his own fans, and at 17/102.70 to score anytime on Monday night he's worth including in a Bet Builder.

I won't over complicate it however, as I fancy this game to be an entertaining affair with goals shared between the two teams. So including Both teams to Score and Over 3.5 Goals to our Bet Builder increases the odds to just shy of 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet Back Bowen to Score Anytime, BTTS - Yes & Over 3.5 Goals SBK 4.8

