Spain v Italy: Back Spanish to score one more

England Superboost

Don't fix what isn't broken they say, so Betfair are going again with the exact same Superboost selection in Denmark v England.

You can back Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham each to be fouled 1 or more times vs Denmark at 1/12.00, Superboosted up from 1/21.50!

The same selection won at a canter on MD1 vs Serbia, with Kane winning his first foul in the 55th minute to add to a couple that Bellingham had already won in the first half.

Indeed, Kane (6) and Bellingham (4) were fouled 10 times combined in the opening game, and will no doubt be targeted once again.

Heading into the Serbia match, the duo had been fouled 55 times between them in their last 15 England appearances, but their average has now risen to over 4 fouls won per game across their last 16 international caps.

Back the Superboost here!

Recommended Bet Back Harry Kane & Jude Bellingham each to be fouled 1+ times SBK 1/1 2.00

Spain v Italy

Thursday 20:00 (Live on ITV)

In Stuttgart yesterday, Germany beat Hungary 2-0 but Florian Wirtz didn't get his goal for us.

We're in Gelsenkirchen today for the big Group B game between two of the pre-tournament favourites. Both teams began with a win but, while Spain impressed from the off in dispatching Croatia 3-0, Italy had to come from behind against unfancied Albania.

On their way to winning Euro 2020, Italy knocked Spain out on penalties in the semis after a 1-1 draw. Since then, Spain have exacted some revenge, coming out on top in two Nations League meetings - 2-1 each time.

More recently, Spain were fortunate not to concede against Croatia, who missed a penalty then scored the rebound, but it was disallowed for encroachment. Italy conceded after just 23 seconds of their opening game. Backing both teams to score in this one, as they have done in all three recent head-to-heads, can be done at around even money.

We like that bet because it was also a winner in Italy's most recent competitive games against strong opposition. In qualifying for this tournament, the Azzurri lost 2-1 at home to England, and then were beaten 3-1 away by the Three Lions.

With Italy also falling short in those matches, Spain make some appeal as the winners of today's clash. Buoyed by exciting young talent like Lamine Yamal, Spain appear to have found a new cutting edge under Luis De La Fuente. In Olmo and Oyarzabal, they have good options off the bench too, while Italy look overly reliant on the individual skill of Barella and Chiesa behind a slightly blunt forward line. We'll have a small punt on Italy to at least find a goal, but Spain to win.