Spain v Italy: Back Spanish to score one more
Group B's heavyweights go head to head this evening and Tobias Gourlay is ready to take a punt on a slugfest...
Spain have won a couple of recent meetings 2-1
Italy also scored & lost vs England in qualifying
Back BTTS & Spain to win
Spain v Italy
Thursday 20:00 (Live on ITV)
In Stuttgart yesterday, Germany beat Hungary 2-0 but Florian Wirtz didn't get his goal for us.
We're in Gelsenkirchen today for the big Group B game between two of the pre-tournament favourites. Both teams began with a win but, while Spain impressed from the off in dispatching Croatia 3-0, Italy had to come from behind against unfancied Albania.
On their way to winning Euro 2020, Italy knocked Spain out on penalties in the semis after a 1-1 draw. Since then, Spain have exacted some revenge, coming out on top in two Nations League meetings - 2-1 each time.
More recently, Spain were fortunate not to concede against Croatia, who missed a penalty then scored the rebound, but it was disallowed for encroachment. Italy conceded after just 23 seconds of their opening game. Backing both teams to score in this one, as they have done in all three recent head-to-heads, can be done at around even money.
We like that bet because it was also a winner in Italy's most recent competitive games against strong opposition. In qualifying for this tournament, the Azzurri lost 2-1 at home to England, and then were beaten 3-1 away by the Three Lions.
With Italy also falling short in those matches, Spain make some appeal as the winners of today's clash. Buoyed by exciting young talent like Lamine Yamal, Spain appear to have found a new cutting edge under Luis De La Fuente. In Olmo and Oyarzabal, they have good options off the bench too, while Italy look overly reliant on the individual skill of Barella and Chiesa behind a slightly blunt forward line. We'll have a small punt on Italy to at least find a goal, but Spain to win.
Recommended bets
