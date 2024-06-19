Germany v Hungary: Back Wirtz to win it for hosts

Nagelsmann's Germany growing in confidence



Hungary made mistakes against Switzerland



Back Germany & Wirtz to take advantage



Germany v Hungary

Wednesday 17:00 (Live on BBC One)

In Dortmund yesterday, Turkey beat Georgia 3-1 but our man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia only managed one shot.

We're in Stuttgart today as the hosts look the back up their impressive 5-1 thrashing of Scotland with a win over Hungary, who were beaten 3-1 by Switzerland in their Group A opener.

Hungary can at least draw on some good memories of playing the Germans. Three years ago, the Magyars drew 2-2 with them in the group stages of Euro 2020. Then, in 2022 they took four points off them in the Nations League, winning 1-0 in Germany and drawing 1-1 in Budapest.

However, Julian Nagelsmann's men played well from the off against the Scots and appear to have got the country on side. With growing confidence, they look a tougher proposition than the Hansi Flick outfits that Hungary found success against. Hungary coach Marco Rossi was particularly down on his players in the aftermath of the Swiss loss and it's not clear how they'll react, so our starting point for betting on this one is the home win.

Germany are priced in around 1.330/100, so we want to find another angle that can lengthen those odds. If Hungary had looked more dynamic going forward against Switzerland, it'd be tempting to back them to find a consolation at some point - they netted in each of those three recent head-to-heads after all. Backing Germany to win and both teams to score pays out at around 3.185/40 on the Exchange.

But Florian Wirtz is a more appealing line of attack for us. The young Leverkusen star, who reached double figures in the Bundesliga this season, got three shots off and scored against Scotland. Backing Wirtz to score and Germany to win in a Bet Builder pays out at around 2.89/5.

