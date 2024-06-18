Turkey v Georgia: Back shots to be fired & Turks to come out on top

Turkey have attacking talent



Georgia got here through the back door



Back Turkey to win



Read Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer!

Turkey v Georgia

Tuesday 17:00 (Live on BBCi)

In Dusseldorf last night, Kylian Mbappe left the game with a broken nose and we got a bloodied one as France's main man failed to find the back of the net despite some good chances.

We're in Dortmund today for the Group F opener between Turkey and Georgia. Three years ago, Turkey flopped as dark horses at Euro 2020. Perhaps because of that collapse, there's less pressure on Vincenzo Montella's 2024 squad. The Italian is relatively new to the job, having taken over last September. He started with good qualifying wins over Croatia and Latvia, then beat Germany 3-2 in a friendly. This year, though, they are winless in four friendlies against other teams now in Germany: they managed a goalless draw with Italy, but lost to Poland, Hungary and Austria.

Willy Sagnol's Georgia are the tournament outsiders in Germany, and look like the best possible opposition for a team looking to play its way into Euro 2024. The first-time qualifiers made it here despite finishing fourth in their qualifying group behind Spain, Scotland and Norway. They got here because they won an easy Nations League group, then squeezed past Luxembourg and Greece in playoffs.

The team is built around Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and any hopes of an upset lie with him. He has the talent to do something special, and is likely to give himself chances to do so. In Serie A this season, no one took more shots per game than Kvaratskhelia (3.8) and, in a Georgian team built around him, backing him to have multiple shots on the Sportsbook is an appealing part of a Bet Builder. Or he's 4.57/2 to score anytime.

At the other end of the pitch, Turkey have more talent. With Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu feeding them bullets, Juventus's Kenan Yikdiz and Real Madrid's Arda Guler should get chances to pull the trigger. Guler is the one in form: he scored five times in his final five Liga appearances for Real this season. All told, the greater all-round quality of the Turks should get them to three points but, for an odds-against punt, we'll also back Kvaratskhelia to get his shots off.

Recommended Bet Back Turkey to win & Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to have 3+ shots SBK 3.12

Football Only Bettor: Euros Daily Podcast - listen here for Tuesday's tips!