Alan McInally: Scotland must be much better against Switzerland

That was not the Scotland we're used to seeing

I was up in Glasgow for the game and the optimism was unbelievable. Everywhere was absolutely buzzing. It looked like the opposite of any Steve Clarke team we've seen in a year-and-a-half, it was really strange.

When we had the ball, Germany hunted us down, that was their game plan. We couldn't breathe when we were on the ball.

We were completely and utterly outplayed, outfought, which is not like a Scotland team. McGinn, McTominay, McGregor, Christie, they never got on the ball.

It was a very uncharateristic Scotland team under Steve Clarke. It was a bit of a damper.

Germany surprised everyone

I didn't think Germany would hunt us down. But Musiala was exactly what Bellingham was for England. As soon as he pressed, everyone else pressed. Andrich was the destroyer in the middle of the park.

Even when we played to the full-backs, we couldn't get out. There was no ball into the middle. There was nothing. Germany were very, very good. They surprised a lot of people because there was a question mark over Germany.

We must be better for Switzerland on Wednesday.

Celebrating winning a goal kick isn't for me

A clip has gone viral of Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney celebrating after winning a goal-kick in the fourth minute of the match.

The boys should be better than that. It's all right having a good comradery within the group, and the lads will have known it's a difficult opening game against the hosts, but they shouldn't have been celebrating winning a goal-kick.

We should have been properly focused on the game. We knew it was a big team to take on.

Stick with Angus Gunn

I thought the Angus Gunn should have saved the first Germany goal and then that put us under a bit of pressure.

He had a really tough day at the office, but I think we need to stick with him in goal. He had a couple of really good moments in the game, but that first goal, he knows he should have saved it.

A mistake stays with you for a couple of minutes, but it seemed to weigh him down. He knew he should have done better for the first goal.

There were a catalogue of errors from the team. We didn't defend well enough. That was as chasting of a result that we've had in ages. I'm quite deflated. It got to the 60th minute and I wanted the referee to blow the full-time whistle.

Our Euros won't be defined by Germany result

With a bit of luck, this result won't define our Euros. We've got a chance against Switzerland on Wednesday and in our final game against Hungary. Switzerland beating Hungary is a great result for Scotland because we play Hungary last and the best third-placed side will go through. So not all is lost.

We're now looking for a bit of direction and hopefully Stevie Clarke can give that to the team over these next couple of days.

We went through similar exerpience at Italia '90

I experienced that disappointment in the opening game when I played at the World Cup in 1990 and it was really tough to take. We were down for a good day or two afterwards because we felt we were good but we just couldn't score.

We had Sweden in the next game and all we had to do was reset. We didn't change tactics that much but that's what Steve Clarke and this Scotland team need to do. The mistakes need to be cut out and the team need to create more chances at the other end of the pitch.

Scotland must put bad start behind them

The wait in-between that Costa Rica and Sweden game was murder for us in 1990. It wasn't doom and gloom but we were a lot quieter than before we kicked off the tournament. No one was fooling around, but we managed to turn things on the head and beat Sweden. It's all about being able to put the bad start to one side and move on.

The boys will have to live with that result all of their life. Angus Gunn will have to live with the fact that he didn't have a strong enough arm to push away the first goal. You have to live with it, but you can't dwell on it.

They have to dust themselves down and go again. They're still in the competition and they have to remember that the Germany game is not the decider.