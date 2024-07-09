Spain v France: Back Les Bleus to restrain La Roja

Spain v France

Tuesday 20:00 (Live on BBC One)

The first of Euro 2024's semi-finals brings Spain and France to Munich. At the outset of the tournament, Spain were close to twice the price of France to lift the trophy, but the Iberians start this match as slight favourites.

Luis de la Fuente's men have impressed as much as any team so far. But the coach, who has given La Roja a new directness, has some selection issues to resolve ahead of this game. Centreback Robin Le Normand, right-back Dani Carvajal and midfielder Pedri are all unavailable, so he must find three new starters. Dani Olmo impressed in place of Pedri last time out, but the defence may lose something if Nacho and Jesus Navas (combined age 72) are slotted for Le Normand and Carvajal.

There's some better news for De la Fuente: France have seriously underwhelmed in Germany to date. But there's also worse news: under Didier Deschamps, France are W13-D3-L1 at 90 minutes of knockout ties. The sole defeat came against Germany in Brazil a decade ago. Since then, Les Bleus have won 12/15 unbeaten matches.

Unlike in Qatar in 2022, France have gone deep in this competition on the back of solid defence rather than scintillating attack. Deschamps men have conceded one goal (a retaken penalty) in five appearances at Euro 2024. If anyone is going to blunt Spain's attack, it's a French backline that's gained William Saliba and Mike Maignan since Qatar. It'll be well protected too, by whichever combination of Kante, Tchouameni, Camavinga and Rabiot the coach decides to go with.

Can we get as far as backing the underdogs to win, given Deschamps' brilliant record? Not quite. With Mbappe in a mask he's made no secret of hating, the French attack has been lacking. Across five outings, they've managed an Austrian OG, an Mbappe penalty and a Belgian OG. Meanwhile, Spain haven't looked quite as solid at the back as France - and of course they have those personnel changes to make for this one - but they have only conceded twice in their five games. Unless Mbappe has found a mask that fits him, we're not sure Les Bleus will be cutting loose tonight.

We'll take the draw and we'll bump the price up by taking Draw/Under 2.5 Goals. 2-2 looks a long way off for this French side, and this one pays out if it finishes either 0-0 or 1-1.