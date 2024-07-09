Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Semi-Final Stat Pack: Under everything in Spain v France with this 11/10 shot

Spain v France tips
Lewis brings us his stats tips for Spain v France

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones - aka Jones Knows - isn't expecting a classic when Spain and France lock horns in Tuesday's Euro 2024 semi-final. He has a 11/102.11 shot to attack...

Netherlands v England Superboost

England are in the semi-final of Euro 2024, and Betfair are offering up another SuperBoost on Wednesday!

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk can now be backed to commit 1 or more fouls vs England at 1/12.00 - up from 1/3!

Virgil Van Dijk has committed more fouls than any other player at Euro 2024 (12), at an average of 2.4 per 90.

Indeed, he has made a foul in each of the Netherlands' five games at the tournament so far, and committed 2 or more in four of those - 2 v Poland, 1 v France, 3 v Austria, 4 v Romania, 2 v Turkey.

England (73) are the most fouled team at Euro 2024, whilst both Harry Kane (10) and Jude Bellingham (11) sit in the top five most fouled players at the tournament.

Recommended Bet

Back Virgil Van Dijk to commit 1 or more fouls v England - was 1/3 - NOW

SBK1/1

*this is not a tip from Lewis, but a promotion from Betfair

Spain v France (20:00) - Neither team to win six corners stands out

Under bettors took an absolute pummelling last season across European football, especially in the Premier League where the average goals per game ratio rocketed to 3.28.

However, they are bouncing back. At Euro 2024, 17 of the last 24 matches have gone under 2.5 goals in 90 minutes with the average goals per game ratio in that time works to a lowly 1.75.

Major tournament football is notoriously cagey but this one is really taking the biscuit thanks to the risk-averse managers like Didier Deschamps, Gareth Southgate and Ronald Koeman in situ.

We may have the seen the last goal at this tournament. I wouldn't be at all shocked if the final three games at Euro 2024 all ended up in a 0-0 scoreline in 90 minutes. Combining those odds would bring about a 342/1 shot which isn't yet available to back of course due to the final not being priced, so you'd have to get creative to form that particular bet.

I'm fully expecting more tedious and safe football from France and as they're so experienced at it, I can see them dragging this quite exciting Spanish side down to their level on the big stage. It still looks a tournament too soon for Spain.

With a low scoring, potentially mind-numbing encounter on the cards, lots of the markets are unbackable like the goals, shots on target and fouls but we can take advantage of under corner lines on the Betfair Sportsbook and that's where I'm heading.

Neither team to win six or more corners at 11/102.11 looked a little large to me.

The market has France in to win just a little under four corners in 90 minutes and the Spanish market expectation is for just under five, so just a simple calculation of those expected numbers suggest there's a better than 50 per cent chance of neither team winning six or more corners in 90 minutes. Yet we can get 11/102.11 here, which implies a probability of 47 percent. I'd have it closer to 55 percent.

And for those worried about Spain's likely attack-minded approach that could force lots and lots of corners - how many corners did they win in 90 minutes against Germany? None.

And just to emphasise the lack of attacking intent on show from the teams left in the competitions, all four of them just won nine corners between them in the quarter-finals. Spain none, England three, Netherlands three and France three. It's not just the goals that are taking a snooze at this stage of the tournament, corners are being dragged down too.

Recommended Bet

1pt on neither team to win six corners

SBK11/10

Recommended bets

