Euro 2024 Semi-Final Stat Pack: Under everything in Spain v France with this 11/10 shot
Sky Sports' Lewis Jones - aka Jones Knows - isn't expecting a classic when Spain and France lock horns in Tuesday's Euro 2024 semi-final. He has a 11/102.11 shot to attack...
-
17 of the last 24 Euro 2024 matches have gone under 2.5 goals
-
Goals per game ratio from last 24 is at just 1.75 - corners are down to
-
Champions Full Gallop - coming soon to ITV
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
Netherlands v England Superboost
England are in the semi-final of Euro 2024, and Betfair are offering up another SuperBoost on Wednesday!
Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk can now be backed to commit 1 or more fouls vs England at 1/12.00 - up from 1/3!
Virgil Van Dijk has committed more fouls than any other player at Euro 2024 (12), at an average of 2.4 per 90.
Indeed, he has made a foul in each of the Netherlands' five games at the tournament so far, and committed 2 or more in four of those - 2 v Poland, 1 v France, 3 v Austria, 4 v Romania, 2 v Turkey.
England (73) are the most fouled team at Euro 2024, whilst both Harry Kane (10) and Jude Bellingham (11) sit in the top five most fouled players at the tournament.
*this is not a tip from Lewis, but a promotion from Betfair
Spain v France (20:00) - Neither team to win six corners stands out
Under bettors took an absolute pummelling last season across European football, especially in the Premier League where the average goals per game ratio rocketed to 3.28.
However, they are bouncing back. At Euro 2024, 17 of the last 24 matches have gone under 2.5 goals in 90 minutes with the average goals per game ratio in that time works to a lowly 1.75.
Major tournament football is notoriously cagey but this one is really taking the biscuit thanks to the risk-averse managers like Didier Deschamps, Gareth Southgate and Ronald Koeman in situ.
We may have the seen the last goal at this tournament. I wouldn't be at all shocked if the final three games at Euro 2024 all ended up in a 0-0 scoreline in 90 minutes. Combining those odds would bring about a 342/1 shot which isn't yet available to back of course due to the final not being priced, so you'd have to get creative to form that particular bet.
I'm fully expecting more tedious and safe football from France and as they're so experienced at it, I can see them dragging this quite exciting Spanish side down to their level on the big stage. It still looks a tournament too soon for Spain.
With a low scoring, potentially mind-numbing encounter on the cards, lots of the markets are unbackable like the goals, shots on target and fouls but we can take advantage of under corner lines on the Betfair Sportsbook and that's where I'm heading.
Neither team to win six or more corners at 11/102.11 looked a little large to me.
The market has France in to win just a little under four corners in 90 minutes and the Spanish market expectation is for just under five, so just a simple calculation of those expected numbers suggest there's a better than 50 per cent chance of neither team winning six or more corners in 90 minutes. Yet we can get 11/102.11 here, which implies a probability of 47 percent. I'd have it closer to 55 percent.
And for those worried about Spain's likely attack-minded approach that could force lots and lots of corners - how many corners did they win in 90 minutes against Germany? None.
And just to emphasise the lack of attacking intent on show from the teams left in the competitions, all four of them just won nine corners between them in the quarter-finals. Spain none, England three, Netherlands three and France three. It's not just the goals that are taking a snooze at this stage of the tournament, corners are being dragged down too.
Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Semi-final tips - Listen here!
Now read Spain v France: De la Fuente's ambitious Spain to break French resistance
Follow Lewis' Premier League tips and predictions across Sky Sports
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Netherlands v England: Three Lions to go through on penalties
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Semi-Final Stat Pack: Combine Declan Rice shots & Virgil van Dijk fouls for 6/5 punt
-
Football Betting Tips
Netherlands v England: Three Lions at 21/1 & two 30/1 shots in five best Bet Builders
-
Football Betting Tips
Bet Builder Tips: Fouls fancied in 5/1 best bet in Netherlands v England
-
Football Betting Tips
Netherlands v England: Four players set to make the difference on Wednesday