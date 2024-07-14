Spain v England: Back BTTS in Berlin
England and Spain don't have a clean sheet between them in the knockout stages of Euro 2024. Tobias Gourlay's backing them to take chunks out of each other tonight...
BTTS in 6/6 KO games involving these two at Euro 2024
BTTS in 8/12 England KO games under Southgate
Back both teams to strike
Spain v England
Sunday 20:00 (Live on BBC One & ITV1)
Major tournament finals are often pegged as low-scoring affairs, but Spain and England have the potential to make this one a bit different.
At the back, neither team has kept a clean sheet in the knockout stages. Looking across the field, there are match-ups that can stretch the defences tonight: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka will relish a run at Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, while Kieran Trippier and/or a barely fit Luke Shaw will not have the same enthusiasm up against Lamine Yamal. In the Spanish goal, Unai Simon hasn't always been convincing in Germany.
In recent outings, England have shed some of their inhibitions and their attacking potential has started to peek through. Phil Foden had his best game of the tournament in the semi-final and might easily have scored a couple. And, of course, Gareth Southgate has options off the bench - Ollie Watkins, Cole Palmer and Ivan Toney have all made impacts.
Spain too, though, have shown they can score when they need to. They've conceded first in all three knockout games to this point, and turned all three of them round. Southgate must be careful not to repeat the mistake of the last Euros final, when the Three Lions retreated after taking an early lead over Italy.
With both teams capable of responding to adversity, and both possessed of game-breaking talent, we're ready to back both teams to score at an odds-against price. It's been a winner in all six Euro 2024 knockout games involving one of these two and also in 8/12 knockout games for Southgate's England.
For something at a longer price, we like a punt on the 1-1 Correct Score. It's now been a winner in half of those 12 knockout games England have played under Southgate, including that last Euros final against Italy, and is currently on offer at 6.611/2.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
