Football Bet of the Day: Back Cruzeiro to cruise to victory

Brazil football fans
Bragantino could be beaten in Brazil tonight

A home side can extend their perfect record in the Brazilian Campeonato tonight, says Tobias Gourlay...

Cruzeiro MG v Bragantino SP
Saturday 20:00

In Norway last night, Sarpsborg thrashed Rosenborg 4-1 to give us an Over 3.5 Goals winner.

We're back to Brazil today for the top-flight clash of Cruzeiro and Bragantino. The home side are even-money faves and we reckon they rate a bet...

Sixth-placed Cruzeiro are a perfect W6-D0-L0 at Mineirao. The Foxes have beaten all-comers - from top-of-the-table Botafogo to bottom-of-the-table Fluminense.

Ninth-placed Bragantino are W1-D3-L4 on the road this season, but that record needs breaking down. Against teams now below them in the table, they are W1-D2-L0. Visiting teams currently above them like Cruzeiro are, they are W0-D1-L4. We'll take a punt on Cruzeiro to send them home with another L tonight.

Recommended Bet

Back Cruzeiro to win

EXC2.0

Recommended bets

