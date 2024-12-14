Football Bet of the Day: Bremen can win northern derby

St Pauli improving, but have lost eight times

Visitors have been racking up away wins

Back Werder Draw No Bet at 1.98 1/1

St Pauli v Werder Bremen

Saturday 14 December, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Our decision to spread our stakes paid off last night, as supersub Jonas Wind scored in Wolfsburg's 3-2 defeat at Freiburg, giving us a healthy profit despite the failure of his strike partner Mohammed Amoura.

We'll stick with the Bundesliga and head to the Millerntor, because St Pauli are up against Werder Bremen, and I fancy the visitors to spoil the party.

St Pauli have shown recent signs that they are adjusting to life at a higher level, and they certainly look a lot more competitive than fellow promoted team Holstein Kiel. However, the truth is that the Kiezkicker have lost eight of their 13 Bundesliga matches, and they have only won once at home. That victory was against struggling Kiel.

Werder Bremen are likely to provide stiffer opposition. Ole Werner is one of the youngest coaches in the league, and yet is one of the longest-serving in the division. He has established the northern giants at this level, and with transfer funds thin on the ground, that's no mean feat.

The thing that has really stood out about Werder's season so far has been their away form. They have won four of their seven away games in the league this term, including eye-catching victories at Mainz and Wolfsburg. Talented forward Marvin Ducksch continues to be a talismanic figure, and has delivered three goals and six assists in the league this term.

I'll keep this simple and back Werder Draw No Bet here at 1.981/1. That gives us insurance if the game ends level.