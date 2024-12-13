Football Bet of the Day: Wolves duo can claw their way to goals

Wind in great form as a substitute

Freiburg v Wolfsburg

Friday 13 December, 19:30

A night of missed opportunities for Hoffenheim and FCSB, as they made enough chances to land our BTTS bet, but missed them all. We're enduring a similar level of doubt to the one being applied to Angeball at Spurs right now, but we'll press on regardless, confident in the process.

Freiburg take on Wolfsburg tonight, and we're going to split our stakes across a couple of Wolfsburg goalscorers.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's Wolfsburg are on the charge. They are up to fifth in the Bundesliga after a run of four straight victories, and they have also reached the quarter-finals of the DFB Pokal. The previously leaky defence has tightened up, and Die Wölfe are looking incredibly dangerous in attack.

On-loan Algerian forward Mohammed Amoura has been a revelation. The 24-year-old has delivered five goals and four assists in his first 11 Bundesliga appearances, and his searing speed is creating space for others.

On the other hand, Danish striker Jonas Wind is becoming one of the most effective impact subs in the division. A few weeks ago he came on to help set up the only goal against Union Berlin, he was a goalscoring substitute against Hoffenheim in the cup, and last weekend he was the matchwinner against Mainz. Wind was introduced as a half-time sub, and his late double turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 victory.

Freiburg are generally doing well under Julian Schuster, who has big boots to fill after the departure of his long-serving predecessor Christian Streich, but they have been leaking goals of late.

The Black Forest team lost 3-1 at third-tier Arminia Bielefeld in the Pokal recently, and they were crushed 4-0 at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. In their last four competitive games they have leaked nine goals.

I'm surprised to see Amoura and Wind each trading at 4.216/5 to score tonight, so we can split our stakes and still have a good price for either man to score. Don't panic if Wind doesn't start - he's been an effective substitute this term.