Football Bet of the Day: Sinsheim showdown to strike sparks

Hoffenheim leaking goals under new coach Ilzer

FCSB have largely impressed in the UEL

BTTS an attractive price at 1.86 5/6

Hoffenheim v FCSB

Thursday 12 December, 17:45

Live on Discovery +

Lille scored three goals in their Champions League win over Sturm Graz last night, and somehow their runaway top scorer Jonathan David didn't score any of them, even if he did set up the winner.

We move on to Germany, because Hoffenheim are up against Romanian giants FCSB in the Europa League, and I think both teams can find the net.

These are uncertain times for Hoffenheim. They have gone all-in on importing Sturm Graz's success from Austria, as sporting director Andi Schicker and coach Christian Ilzer have both made the move to Sinsheim. Both worked together to smash the dominance of Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga, but it's proving a tough transition.

Ilzer won his first game in charge, beating RB Leipzig 4-3 in a rollercoaster of a match. Since then there have been no wins in four, and three of those competitive matches have ended in defeat. At the weekend, Hoffe had to come from behind to force a 1-1 draw with Freiburg.

FCSB are only behind Romanian top-flight leaders Universitatea Cluj on goal difference, and in the Europa League they have raised a few eyebrows. Their only defeat in the league phase was a 4-0 thrashing at Rangers, and they have managed impressive victories against Greek champions PAOK and Danish side Midtjylland.

Hoffenheim have seen both teams score in eight of their ten competitive home matches this term, and I'm happy to back that outcome again at 1.865/6. Ilzer hasn't managed a clean sheet in five games in charge, with his side leaking an eye-watering 12 goals in that time.

FCSB have scored in 17 of their last 21 competitive matches, and they have shown they have the firepower to trouble teams at this level. Against a Hoffenheim team still adjusting to the demands of a new coach, FCSB will get chances.