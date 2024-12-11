Lille v Sturm Graz: David to star again

Lille have ten points from five games

Sturm Graz have lost four of five in UCL

In-form David can score at 2.02 1/1

Lille v Sturm Graz

Wednesday 11 December, 17:45

We were on the Brest train last night, and it chugged its way to profit, as a hard-fought (and perhaps a bit fortunate) 1-0 win over PSV showed we were right to lay the visitors at odds-on.

We'll stay in France, because Lille are hoping to enhance what's already been an excellent campaign with a home win against Austrian champions Sturm Graz.

Lille lost their coach Paulo Fonseca to Milan in the summer, but his replacement Bruno Genesio is doing an excellent job. They are fourth in Ligue 1, and in the UCL they have beaten Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Les Dogues have racked up ten points in five games in the Champions League, and have probably already done enough to at least qualify for the knockout phase.

Canadian striker Jonathan David is having another strong campaign. He has netted an incredible 19 goals from 26 games this term, including braces in his last two matches against Montpellier and Brest.

I'm more than happy to back David to score here at 2.021/1. Sturm Graz have lost their sporting director and coach to Hoffenheim, and while they are still doing well domestically, they have only picked up three points from five UCL matches. On the road they have lost Brest and Borussia Dortmund.

David has netted in three of his five UCL appearances this term, and at odds-against I have to back him again here.