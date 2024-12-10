Football Bet of the Day: Brest can impress against Dutch champs

PSV yet to win on the road in UCL this term

Brest have collected ten points from five games

Visitors too short to take the win at 1.82 4/5

Brest v PSV

Tuesday 10 December, 20:00

Live on Discovery +

We were discomfited by a Romanian rollercoaster last night, as our boys CFR Cluj led at half time of their derby at Universitatea, only to collapse to a 3-2 defeat.

We'll shake that off and head to France, because surprise package Brest are up against Dutch champions PSV in Guingamp, and I suspect the visitors are too short at odds-on.

Brest worked a miracle by qualifying for Europe's top competition last season, and even though coach Eric Roy then lost key players, he has managed to maintain momentum. Brest are safe in mid-table in Ligue 1 despite a run of four defeats in five, and in the Champions League they have collected ten points from five matches, which is probably already enough for qualification for the playoff round.

It's been very much a collective effort. Brest have already had six different scorers (seven if you count an own goal in their favour against Sparta Prague), and their only UCL defeat to date was a perfectly understandable 3-0 reverse at Barcelona.

If you look at Brest's home form in Ligue 1, they have only lost to top-six sides Marseille and Nice. Even though they aren't able to play Champions League games at their Stade Francis-Le Ble, they have managed to make playing at the Stade du Roudourou work, as they have beaten Sturm Graz and held Bayer Leverkusen to a 1-1 draw.

PSV are once again totally dominant in the Dutch Eredivisie, and are heading for back-to-back title under Peter Bosz. This swashbuckling side are seven points clear at the top of the Dutch top flight, and they have sizeable leads over Ajax (nine points) and Feyenoord (ten points).

However, in the Champions League things haven't quite been so smooth. They have a healthy eight points, but seven of those came at home, and on the road they have lost at Juventus and drawn at a PSG team that has really stuttered in this competition.

I just can't get on board with PSV's Match Odds price of 1.824/5 here. PSV have only won five of their last 20 Champions League away games, and although Brest are without key players like Pierre Lees-Melou, Romain Faivre and the banned Ludovic Ajorque, I think the French side can still get at least a draw here.