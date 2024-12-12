Viktoria Plzen v Manchester United: Amorim in for another tough game

Plzen v Manchester United

Thursday 12 December, 17:45

Live on Discovery +

Plzen have built up European experience

Before 2011, Viktoria Plzen had never been crowned as champions of Czechia, but they have now racked up six league titles and a Czech Cup. As a result of this recent success Viktoria have built up a bank of European experience.

In the 21st century, Plzen have faced Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter, so while a game against Manchester United will always be special, it won't be daunting. Viktoria have made an unbeaten start to their Europa League campaign, including a famous home win against Real Sociedad, an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt and a draw at Greek champions PAOK.

Domestically, things aren't going quite so well. Slavia Prague are ten points clear of Plzen in the title race, and in their last home game they failed to hold a lead against ten men, as opponents Teplice grabbed a last-gasp equalizer.

Former Derby, Reading, Watford, Burnley and West Brom forward Matej Vydra is in decent form. He has netted five goals in all competitions, three of which have arrived in his last six appearances.

Forest defeat underlines scale of Amorim's challenge

These are testing times for Manchester United on and off the pitch. Sporting director Dan Ashworth is leaving after just a few months, with the appointment of Sporting coach Ruben Amorim thought to have been largely driven by CEO Omar Berrada. Ashworth is still highly thought of in football, and is being linked with a move to Arsenal.

On the field, the Red Devils lie 13th in the Premier League, a staggering 16 points behind the leaders Liverpool. They are six points adrift of the top four and eight shy of the Champions League spots.

Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest featured the concession of some horrendous goals (keeper Andre Onana was at fault for at least one of them), and new boss Amorim once again repeated his mantra that this is a long term project that could take a year to bear fruit. I agree with his contention that you have to have a system and then fit the players to it, rather than the other way around. Erik ten Hag started off by making big tactical compromises, and never truly realized his vision.

In the Europa League, United have made an unbeaten start to the league phase, but they are still outside the top eight, a place in which guarantees a spot in the last 16. Home wins against PAOK and Bodo Glimt have put a glossier sheen on the campaign, but United haven't won a European away game since March 2023, when they were victorious at Real Betis.

Overall, United are far from solid on their travels. They have managed just one win in ten away from Old Trafford, and that was at rock-bottom Southampton in the Premier League.

Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Viktor Lindelof are all injury doubts for the game. Tyrell Malacia could be handed another start as he continues his tentative return from injury, while Amorim is expected to freshen up the midfield and attack.

Plzen can at least find the net

I'm attracted to the 1.84/5 on offer for Both Teams To Score here. BTTS has landed in four of Plzen's five UEL games, while if you look at United, 10 of their last 16 matches in all competitions have seen both teams find the net. With United still adjusting to Amorim's three centre-back set-up, I expect Plzen to make chances here.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score @ EXC 1.8

Casemiro to come to referee's attention

At time of writing, it's being reported that Casemiro is likely to start in Czechia, and a foul from the Brazilian can be part of our 6/42.50 Bet Builder. He has committed at least one foul in eight of his last ten appearances in all competitions.

I'll also back the United keeper (likely to be Onana ahead of Altay Bayindir) to make at least two saves. Plzen are averaging 5.2 shots on target per 90 in the Europa League this term, so we are probably being fairly conservative.

I'll top it off by backing Plzen +2 on the Handicap. They are unbeaten in the UEL, and United's dreadful away record doesn't inspire confidence that the Red Devils will win by a multiple-goal margin.