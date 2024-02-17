Football Bet of the Day: Back Red Bulls' forwards to shine
We're chasing a fourth straight winner on Bet of the Day, and Kevin Hatchard has put together a double in Germany.
Openda having an outstanding season
Gladbach only six points above bottom three
Throw in Xavi SOT for 2.021/1 Bet Builder
RB Leipzig v Borussia Mönchengladbach
Saturday 17 February, 17:30
Our run of odds-against successes continued in Spain last night, as Cartagena continued their incredible recent resurgence with a 2-1 win at Zaragoza, which landed our BTTS bet.
We'll head to Germany now, because RB Leipzig are up against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Saturday primetime slot, and I fancy their attack to get back on track.
RB Leipzig actually played really well against Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, but they wasted a host of opportunities in a 1-0 defeat. Benjamin Sesko was very unfortunate to have a perfectly good goal ruled out early on for offside, and Real keeper Andriy Lunin went on to have an excellent night.
As Leipzig chase a place in next season's Champions League, I expect their attack to do a bit better. Borussia Mönchengladbach did recently grind out a 0-0 draw at the leaders Bayer Leverkusen, but they were also swept aside 3-1 at Bayern Munich, and they conceded four times in a 4-2 loss at Borussia Dortmund. The Foals are in poor form, with just two wins in their last ten league games, and they are only six points clear of the bottom three.
I'll back the excellent Leipzig striker Lois Openda to score - he has 19 goals in all competitions and has found the net in five of his last seven games - and I'll also throw in the mercurial Xavi to have a shot on target for Die Roten Bullen. Xavi has hit the target in his last seven competitive matches, and that combination brings us a price of 2.021/1 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.
