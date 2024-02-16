Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Back Romareda rumble to be fun

Spanish football fans
We're looking for Friday night fun in Spain

We're looking for a third straight odds-against winner on Bet of the Day, and Kevin Hatchard's taking us to Spain.

  • Cartagena have broken out of the dropzone

  • Zaragoza stuck in mid-table

  • BTTS a chunky price at 2.47/5

    • Real Zaragoza v FC Cartagena
    Friday 16 February, 19:30

    It's back-to-back winners for us at odds against, after Sporting's 3-1 win at Young Boys in the Europa League landed our Bet Builder. With a spring in our step, we'll push on to Spain, because Real Zaragoza are up against resurgent FC Cartagena, and I think both teams can find the net.

    Cartagena have gone on a tear in recent weeks, and a run of four wins and a draw has taken them out of the relegation zone. Intriguingly for our purposes, they have scored in 14 of their last 17 league games. Sticking with coach Julian Calero seems to have done the trick.

    Zaragoza are 12th in the 22-team division, and they are only eight points clear of the dropzone. They've conceded at least once in 16 of their last 22, and even though they are strong at La Romareda of late (three wins in the last four), they've only managed four clean sheets in their last ten games there in the league.

    At 2.47/5, Both Teams To Score is too good a price to ignore.

    Back Both Teams To Score at 2.47/5

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

