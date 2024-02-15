Bundesliga Tips: Bayer flying on the wings of love

Bayer to keep winging their way to glory

Heidenheim v Bayer Leverkusen

Saturday 17 February, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Bayer Leverkusen's stunning 3-0 win over Bayern Munich last weekend was a total validation of Xabi Alonso as a coach. His team selection, leaving regular starters Jonas Hofmann and Jeremie Frimpong on the bench to allow orthodox right-back Josip Stanisic to form a back four and Nathan Tella to use his speed in the pressing game, proved to be a masterstroke.

His team worked diligently out of possession and were consistently dangerous when they had the ball, carrying on the themes which have made this Bayer team so successful.

Bayern were restricted to their lowest Expected Goals For figure of the season, and they only had one shot on target, their lowest tally since Opta started keeping detailed records.

It was no surprise that the wing-backs once again shone - Alex Grimaldo scored his eighth league goal of the season, while Frimpong played the role of supersub top score a late empty-net goal after Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer has inexplicably come up for a corner at 2-0 down.

Frimpong and Grimaldo now have 14 goals and 15 assists between them in the league this term, and they are my focus ahead of this trip to Heidenheim. We can back them at half a point each to score at 11/4 and 10/3 respectively. If either player scores, we make a profit, and if they both score it's a significant payout.

Back Alex Grimaldo to score at 10/34.33 (half a point) Bet here

Newly promoted Heidenheim deserve respect after an unbeaten run of eight games, but they lost the reverse fixture 4-1, and they have conceded 36 goals in 21 league games. I do actually think this might be a tough game for Leverkusen, but don't be surprised if their wing wizards have a say.

Back Jeremie Frimpong to score at 11/43.75 (half a point) Bet here

Bo bounce isn't guaranteed

Mainz v Augsburg

Saturday 17 February, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

After suffering their 11th defeat of the Bundesliga season, Mainz made their second coaching change of the season. They fell into the trap of trusting the "new coach bounce" with Jan Siewert, who beat RB Leipzig early in his reign, and then failed to win any of the next 11 matches.

It's hard not to conclude that a lot of precious time was wasted with a coach who doesn't seem up to the task of being a top-level performer (his spell with Huddersfield Town in the Premier League was also awful).

Mainz started the season with a Danish coach called Bo (Svensson), and they may well finish it with a Danish coach called Bo. Bo Henriksen has come in from Zurich, and must lift a team who have won just once in the league all season, and that are in the automatic relegation zone. There has been a lot of talk about taking a hard-nose approach to the training sessions this week, and the usual platitutdes about the change in atmosphere, but will it be enough to beat Augsburg?

Augsburg also went for a Danish rescue act this term, as Jess Thorup replaced the ailing Enrico Maassen, and it has been a successful switch. Augsburg are seven points clear of the bottom three, and if you look at the four defeats they have suffered in Thorup's 14 games in charge, three were against the top three.

Mainz won't suddenly become world-beaters this weekend, and we can back Augsburg +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9210/11.

Back Augsburg +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9210/11 Bet here

Deniz the menace to strike

Darmstadt v Stuttgart

Saturday 17 February, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Stuttgart keep on charging towards Champions League qualification, and they now have a six-point lead over fifth-placed RB Leipzig. Sebastian Hoeness' side have won three straight league games, scoring at least three times in each victory.

On-loan Brighton striker Deniz Undav has become a key player. In his first ever Bundesliga season he has netted 14 league goals, which means he and fellow Stuttgart striker Sehrou Guirassy have a remarkable 31 Bundesliga goals between them. That tally of 31 is more than half of the Bundesliga clubs have managed.

Darmstadt have the worst defensive record in the division, with 49 goals conceded in 21 games, and Stuttgart should get plenty of chances to score here. I'll happily back Undav to score at 10/111.91 on the Sportsbook - he's scored in four of his last seven league games, and recently netted a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over RB Leipzig.

Back Deniz Undav to score at 10/111.91 Bet here

Now read more Football previews and tips here.

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.