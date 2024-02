Sporting in strong form at home and abroad

Young Boys have conceded freely in Europe

Young Boys v Sporting

Thursday 15 February, 17:45

Live on Discovery+

Bologna did the business for us in Serie A last night, as a 2-0 win over Fiorentina boosted their top four hopes and gave us an odds-against winner via the Bet Builder. We'll head to Switzerland now, because Young Boys are taking on Portuguese giants Sporting in what should be a lively game.

Young Boys are seven points clear at the top of the Swiss Super League, but they leaked 13 goals in six Champions League group games on their way to tumbling out of the competition. To be fair to Raphael Wicky's side, they were in a tough group involving RB Leipzig and the European champions Manchester City, and it was their results against Crvena Zvezda that kept their European involvement going past Christmas.

Portuguese giants Sporting finished behind Atalanta in their UEL group, but they are flying in attack, with 37 goals scored across their last ten competitive outings. In the Portuguese Primeira, they are only behind city rivals Benfica on goal difference, and they have a game in hand. Smart coach Ruben Amorim continues to draw admiring glances from clubs across Europe, but so way he has waved away any tempting offers.

Sporting have won 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions, and I think they can at least avoid defeat here, despite the fact YBB are used to winning on home soil. You can use the Bet Builder on the Sportsbook to back Sporting/Draw, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners at 2.47/5.