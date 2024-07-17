Football Bet of the Day: Visitors can Finnish strongly
We're off to northern Europe this evening, as Kevin Hatchard has found an odds-on favourite to take on in Finland.
-
PPJ on poor form
-
Visitors four points better off in the standings
-
Home side a touch too short at 1.8910/11
PPJ v JaPS/47
Wednesday 17 July, 18:00
We were right that Belgium could be competitive against world champions Spain in the Euro 2025 qualifiers last night, but they didn't manage to find a goal in a 2-0 defeat. Right idea, wrong market.
We hope for a better result in the depths of the Finnish football structure today, because in the Kakkonen (a league, not a character from Dune), out-of-form PPJ are up against JaPS/47.
PPJ (or Pallo-Pojat Juniori) are on a really bad run of form. They have lost six of their last eight competitive matches, and they have been beaten in their last three games at their base in the capital Helsinki.
PPJ have the worst attacking record in the division, scoring just 14 goals in 13 games. That might not seem too bad, but the Kakkonen is traditionally a goal-heavy league, and six of the 10 teams have already hit the 20-goal mark.
JaPS/47 lost at PPJ in the cup two months ago, but they are four points better off than today's opponents, and have picked up decent results on the road recently at NJS (drew 2-2) and Futura (won 3-2). They are on a high after winning their most recent game 4-2 against Grankulla IFK, who are only a couple of points off top spot.
With the hosts in poor form, I think their price of 1.8910/11 in the Match Odds market is there to be attacked, so let's lay them.
Lay PPJ @
Recommended bets
-
