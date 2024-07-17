Next England Manager: Howe remains 2/1 favourite despite Newcastle stance

Southgate resigns after defeat to Spain in Euro 2024 final

Potter favourite with Howe other leading English candidate

Klopp, Tuchel, Guardiola all linked with Three Lions role

Gareth Southgate's resignation as England manager ignited the Betfair Sportsbook market on his potential successor, with Graham Potter the early favourite to get the Three Lions job.

Under Southgate, who took charge in 2016, England reached two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final.

He stepped down less than 48 hours after England were defeated by Spain in the final of Euro 2024. Although England reached their first final on foreign soil, Southgate came under heavy criticism for England's underwhelming displays at the tournament.

He was verbally abused by fans after England final group match against Slovenia. They may come to remember his reign more fondly.

He is by some distance England's greatest manager this century and their best ever after Sir Alf Ramsey.

Howe moves ahead of Potter

Graham Potter, who has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in 2023, has now been surpassed at the top of the England manager betting and is now the 5/23.50 second favourite on Betfair to succeed Southgate.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is the sole front-runner at 2/13.00, having opened around 9/25.50, a manager who Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer said he expects to be the outstanding candidate for the job - read those thoughts here.

England U21s head coach Lee Carsley is 7/24.50 behind the two at the top of the market. Ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel shortened to 6/17.00 on Tuesday, but is now out to 18/119.00, despite reports he would be open to the job.

Another former-Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino 9/110.00, could also be a candidate for the role.

Could England get Klopp or Guardiola as manager?

Jurgen Klopp - into 17/29.50 from an opening price of 14/115.00, who left Liverpool this summer, would be a dream appointment for many fans.

The same is true of Pep Guardiola 28/129.00 but it would be difficult to persuade him to leave Manchester City where he has enjoyed unparalleled success.

England are 13/2 to win the 2026 World Cup which will be joint-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Before then, England's next game is against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin in the Nations League on 7 September.

Gareth Southgate's next job betting

What next for Southgate?

He leaves England in a good position and, while there is no guarantee that his success as an international manager will translate to club football, it is likely that he will attract interest.

Newcastle were the early 9/25.50 favourites to appoint Southgate as their manager, though the Magpies are now 6/17.00 to be his next destination.

That's because Manchester United is now the 2/13.00 favourite to be his next destination, and it is worth remembering that, earlier this year, Southgate was the favourite to be their next manager. Erik Ten Hag of course has been kept on ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Southgate's only managerial job in club football was at Middlesbrough from 2006 to 2009. He won the League Cup with Boro and took them to the final of UEFA Cup (now known as the Europa League). He is 16/117.00 to return to the Riverside for his first job after England.

Perhaps a move to any MLS side is on the cards, with Southgate 12/113.00 to make the trip across the pond.