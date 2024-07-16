Football Bet of the Day: World champs to be breached

Spain lost last qualifier in Czechia

Belgians have been scoring freely

BTTS a value play at 6/5 2.20

Spain (W) v Belgium (W)

Tuesday 16 July, 18:00

In a frustrating case of bad timing, AIK snapped their losing streak on the road in Sweden last night, beating our boys Halmstad 2-1. With a grunt of annoyance, we move on.

We'll switch to the qualifiers for Euro 2025 in the women's game, as Spain are wrapping up their campaign against Belgium. The world champions have secured qualification with room to spare, as they are top of their group.

Spain's comfort in this group was highlighted by a clumsy 2-1 defeat away to Czechia in their most recent game, and there's every reason to think that Belgium will at least pose an attacking threat, despite a 7-0 reverse in the opening qualifier of the section.

Belgium beat England 3-2 as recently as October, and in that same Nations League campaign they held Scotland to a 1-1 draw. They scored twice away to Denmark in a 4-2 defeat, and in Tessa Wullaert they have a forward who has netted 79 goals at international level.

Spain have been understandably the best side in this qualifying campaign, but they have been a little sloppy at times, and they have only kept two clean sheets in five qualifiers. There is nothing riding on this game, so it's entirely possible that Montse Tome's side could lose concentration, and key centre-back Irene Paredes is suspended after her red card against Czechia.

I'll back Both Teams To Score here at 6/52.20 on the Sportsbook.