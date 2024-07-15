Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: AIK won't be AOK

Swedish football fans
We're kicking off the week in Sweden

Now that Euro 2024 has reached a conclusion, Kevin Hatchard's back on the FBOTD beat, and he's taking us to Scandinavia.

Halmstad v AIK
Monday 15 July, 18:00

Our Tobias finished a mammoth stint at the FBOTD helm with a winner, as his BTTS bet from the Euro 2024 final landed. While he goes for a lie down in the hyperbaric chamber, I'll take up the baton and whisk us away to Sweden. Halmstad are up against AIK in the Allsvenskan, and I think the home side can avoid defeat.

AIK, from the capital Stockholm, are having a rough patch. Having started the league season with three wins and two draws, they have collapsed in a sequence of six defeats in eight games, conceding a mind-boggling 26 goals across those eight outings.

On the road, AIK have been particularly bad of late, losing their last four away games. They were thrashed 5-0 at Malmo, 6-1 at Elfsborg, lost 2-1 at Hammarby and then were swept aside 4-1 by Hacken.

Halmstad are now above AIK in the standings, and their recent home form is encouraging. Magnus Haglund's side have won three of their last four games at Orjans Vall, including eye-catching wins over top-six sides Hacken and Hammarby. If you go back a bit further you see that Halmstad have actually won five of their last seven top-flight games on home soil.

It's hard to justify AIK's price of 1.981/1 in the Match Odds market, so I'll keep this nice and simple and lay the visitors.

Recommended Bet

Lay AIK v Halmstad @

EXC1.981/1

Now read our Euro 2024 reflections here!





