Football Bet of the Day: Super Samu to enhance Dragons win

Porto v Estrela

Monday 16 December, 20:15

Barcelona drew a blank last night, and took us down with them, as Leganes managed an eyebrow-raising 1-0 win in Catalunya. We'll hop across the border to Iberian neighbours Portugal, because Porto are up against Estrela da Amadora, and I fancy a sizeable home victory.

Estrela were only founded four years ago via a merger, and they swiftly rose from the third tier to the first. Last term they finished a respectable 14th in the standings, and this time around they are 13th, a point above the relegation zone.

It's Estrela's record against the traditional big three that is worth noting here. This term they have lost 7-0 at Benfica in the Taca da Portugal and 5-1 at Sporting in the Primeira Liga, and they lost 1-0 at Benfica in the league. Last term they lost all three league matches at the big three, and overall they have lost six of their last seven away games in all competitions.

Porto are still adjusting to life after long-serving coach Sergio Conceicao, and his assistant Vitor Bruno is now in charge. The Dragons are just five points off top spot with a game in hand, and an implosion by Sporting since Ruben Amorim's defection to Manchester United has opened the door in the title race.

Porto have won ten of their 11 home games in all competitions under Bruno, and they haven't even conceded a goal in the last five. If you look at those ten wins, eight of them were by two goals or more.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Porto -1 on the Handicap and the in-form Samu Agehowa (formerly Omorodion) to score at 2.1211/10. Agehowa has found the net in four of his last five games, and has netted 15 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions.



