Football Bet of the Day: Barca forwards can shine in Sunday showdown
We're chasing a third straight winner to finish the week, and Kevin Hatchard is hoping to pick out a goalscorer in Barcelona.
-
Barcelona scoring freely despite wobble
-
Leganes should be obliging opponents
-
Back Raphinha to score with Torres a back-up
Barcelona v Leganes
Sunday 15 December, 20:00
Live on Premier Sports
Our boys Werder Bremen did us proud last night, as they won 2-0 at St Pauli to land our bet from the Draw No Bet market. We'll look to end the week in style now, as we head to Catalunya. Barcelona are up against Leganes, and I'm amazed we can back Raphinha to score at 11/10.
Barcelona have had a slight wobble in La Liga, with just one win in their last five top-flight matches. However, they did manage an excellent 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and they have scored 16 goals across their last six competitive matches.
Hansi Flick's team is particularly dangerous in attack when they play at home. Across their nine competitive home matches this term, they have scored a total of 31 goals.
Leganes are struggling, and are just a point above the dropzone. They have lost seven of their 16 league games, and have conceded a total of 23 goals.
So, all of this brings us to Raphinha, and whether we fancy the Brazilian to score. He is a slight injury doubt for the game, but if he starts, we simply have to back him. The former Leeds attacker has been a threat through the middle and out wide, and he has scored 17 goals in 23 games, including a run of 11 goals across his last 11 appearances.
Because Raphinha is a player Flick may rest, we need a backup option, so let's pick Ferran Torres at 1/12.00. The Spanish international scored a match-winning brace at Dortmund, and he has netted four goals across his last three appearances.
Or if Raphinha doesn't start:
Now read Kev's preview of Brighton v Crystal Palace here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed
-
Football Betting Tips
Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Day 13 Tipsheet: Back goals in Group H & 9/1 Real Madrid Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Day 12 Tipsheet Back River to flow into last 16