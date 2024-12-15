Football Bet of the Day: Barca forwards can shine in Sunday showdown

Barcelona scoring freely despite wobble

Leganes should be obliging opponents

Back Raphinha to score with Torres a back-up

Barcelona v Leganes

Sunday 15 December, 20:00

Our boys Werder Bremen did us proud last night, as they won 2-0 at St Pauli to land our bet from the Draw No Bet market. We'll look to end the week in style now, as we head to Catalunya. Barcelona are up against Leganes, and I'm amazed we can back Raphinha to score at 11/10.

Barcelona have had a slight wobble in La Liga, with just one win in their last five top-flight matches. However, they did manage an excellent 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and they have scored 16 goals across their last six competitive matches.

Hansi Flick's team is particularly dangerous in attack when they play at home. Across their nine competitive home matches this term, they have scored a total of 31 goals.

Leganes are struggling, and are just a point above the dropzone. They have lost seven of their 16 league games, and have conceded a total of 23 goals.

So, all of this brings us to Raphinha, and whether we fancy the Brazilian to score. He is a slight injury doubt for the game, but if he starts, we simply have to back him. The former Leeds attacker has been a threat through the middle and out wide, and he has scored 17 goals in 23 games, including a run of 11 goals across his last 11 appearances.

Because Raphinha is a player Flick may rest, we need a backup option, so let's pick Ferran Torres at 1/12.00. The Spanish international scored a match-winning brace at Dortmund, and he has netted four goals across his last three appearances.

Back Raphinha to score @ 11/10

Or if Raphinha doesn't start: