Brighton v Crystal Palace: Lively derby can aid big Bet Builder

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Sunday 15 December, 14:00

Hurzeler impact has been clear to see

Had Brighton been a bit more ruthless and clinical this term, they would perhaps be in the Champions League spots. They had an extraordinary game at home to Wolves where they led 2-1, blew a four-on-one breakaway that would've sealed the win, and then were immediately caught on the counter in a 2-2 draw.

Their most recent game at Leicester City was just as clumsy - the Seagulls were in control at 2-0 up in the 86th minute, but Jamie Vardy pulled one back before Brighton were caught in possession in front of their own box, and Vardy teed up Bobby DeCordova-Reid to equalise.

Coach Fabian Hürzeler refused to be too critical of his players, and it's important not to detract from what's been a hugely impressive start to his Premier League career. The 31-year-old led St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga last term against all expectation, and now he has racked up 24 points from his first 15 games in charge of the Seagulls.

Hürzeler is well aware how important this clash with Palace is to the fans - it's a curious antipathy that has existed for decades - and he says he's been working with his players on their game management, trying to develop a winning culture. That's easy to say, but there's no doubt the German has managed to inspire a group of players that are pretty much his age, and in some cases older.

Brighton have made the Amex something of a fortress. They are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games, and that streak includes wins over Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City. They have scored twice or more in five of those seven matches.

Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner, Jack Hinshelwood and Joel Veltman are all injury doubts for this weekend. Solly March has been working hard to return from a long-term absence, but Hürzeler says it's highly unlikely he'll be risked at this stage.

Glasner turning things around after a shaky start

In a sport where the manager is often the first to pay the price for a poor run of results, it's heartening that Crystal Palace kept faith with coach Oliver Glasner. After all, a difficult start to the campaign was perfectly understandable - Palace had injury problems, were indecisive and uninspiring in the transfer market (something Glasner has publicly alluded to), and they lost star player Michael Olise to Bayern Munich. To make matters worse, experienced and technically-gifted centre-back Joachim Andersen was allowed to defect to Fulham.

However, Europa League winner Glasner has slowly but surely turned things around. Palace have lost just one of their last seven Premier League matches, and have played out creditable draws with Aston Villa, Newcastle and Manchester City.

Ismaila Sarr's pace and direct running have caught the eye, Colombian right-back Daniel Munoz has turned into something of a goal machine (he scored a late leveller against Newcastle and a very early goal against Manchester City), and even though Jean-Philippe Mateta is well below last season's best form, he is playing his way into the campaign after a busy and demanding summer with the French Olympic team.

Persistent injury problems will once against sideline midfielder Adam Wharton, and Matheus Franca is also still out.

