Monday Football Tips: Dumfries fouls the focus of 11/2 Bet Builder
Paul Higham has an 11/26.50 Bet Builder treble for Monday's big Serie A clash between Lazio and Inter at Stadio Olimpico...
Inter defence one of the best in the league
Lazio can cause Dumfries problems
Back 11/26.50 Bet Builder treble in Rome
Lazio v Inter
Monday 16 December, 19:45 kick-off
Live on One Football
A huge game in Serie A for us on Monday with Lazio hosting Inter as both sides look to stay in the hunt for the Scudetto.
Both sides are level on points, albeit with Inter having a game in hand, and now sit six points behind leaders Atalanta after they won again on Saturday, so both sides will feel they need a result.
Lazio are one of four sides unbeaten at home in Serie A, while Inter are one of two unbeaten sides away from home in the league, so it's a strength vs strength match-up at Stadio Olimpico.
Leg 1: Under 2.5 goals
Inter's defence has been pretty hot this season. They've conceded just five away goals in Serie A this season and only let their first Champions League goal in during their last match against Bayer Leverkusen.
Six of their last eight games has seen one team fail to score, and for all Lazio's home dominance, Inter will be the best defence they've faced so far.
Simone Inzaghi will take a safety-first approach here, and with five of their last seven going unders on goals we'll back under 2.5 goals at 20/231.87.
Leg 2: Boulaye Dia 1+ shot on target
Lazio's top scorer Valentin Castellanos is suspended for the game so Boulaye Dia can take a step forward as a main attacking threat for the hosts.
Dia has gone a couple of games without hitting the target but we're backing him to get back into the shots on target column with just one at 4/71.57.
Having Castellanos not being on the pitch could actually help us here with this one.
Leg 3: Denzel Dumfries 2+ fouls
After missing the midweek Champions League defeat through illness, Denzel Dumfries returns to the line-up and if he's even just a bit slow to get into his stride he could be a good bet in the fouls market.
You can back Dumfries for 2+ fouls at 1/12.00 - a bet that's landed in four of his five Serie A starts, and he had one foul in the other.
He's had six multiple foul games as the team leader in that stat, and ata venue like Stadio Olimpico against a side like Lazio conditions are firmly in our favour.
