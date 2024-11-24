Football Bet of the Day: Chaos on the Cote d'Azur

Strasbourg have scored 20 and conceded 22

Nice scoring freely under Franck Haise



Nice v Strasbourg

Sunday 24 November, 19:45

The betting gods aren't smiling upon us this week. Bayer Leverkusen scored five goals against Heidenheim yesterday, and our boy Florian Wirtz didn't net any of them. We look for salvation in France, because we'll head down to the Cote d'Azur for Nice against Strasbourg.

Both clubs are under new management this season. Former Lens boss Franck Haise stepped in to replace Ajax-bound Francesco Farioli in the summer at Nice, while Strasbourg turned to former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior after parting company with Patrick Vieira.

Both coaches are progressing well. Nice can jump into the top four with a win here, and with 21 goals scored in 11 games they have Ligue 1's best attack outside of PSG and Marseille, although eight of those goals did come in one game against hapless Saint Etienne. At home they have held PSG to a draw and have beaten Monaco.

Strasbourg know a win would move them towards the top half, but Rosenior knows his young side is a bit chaotic. They have scored 20 goals in Ligue 1, but have also leaked 22. Their away games have been particularly crazy, with a combined total of 23 goals in just five outings.

We're hoping for more of that chaos, because we'll back Over 2.5 Goals here at 1.84/5. That has paid out in seven of Strasbourg's 11 league matches, and while it's only clicked in five of Nice's 11, there have been at least two goals in nine of them and I'm happy to predict the arrival of a third goal here.