Football Bet of the Day: Chaos on the Cote d'Azur
We'll wrap up the week in France, and Kevin Hatchard is looking for goals in the south as Nice face Strasbourg.
-
Strasbourg have scored 20 and conceded 22
-
Nice scoring freely under Franck Haise
-
Over 2.5 Goals an attractive price at 1.84/5
Nice v Strasbourg
Sunday 24 November, 19:45
Live on Ligue 1 Pass
The betting gods aren't smiling upon us this week. Bayer Leverkusen scored five goals against Heidenheim yesterday, and our boy Florian Wirtz didn't net any of them. We look for salvation in France, because we'll head down to the Cote d'Azur for Nice against Strasbourg.
Both clubs are under new management this season. Former Lens boss Franck Haise stepped in to replace Ajax-bound Francesco Farioli in the summer at Nice, while Strasbourg turned to former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior after parting company with Patrick Vieira.
Both coaches are progressing well. Nice can jump into the top four with a win here, and with 21 goals scored in 11 games they have Ligue 1's best attack outside of PSG and Marseille, although eight of those goals did come in one game against hapless Saint Etienne. At home they have held PSG to a draw and have beaten Monaco.
Strasbourg know a win would move them towards the top half, but Rosenior knows his young side is a bit chaotic. They have scored 20 goals in Ligue 1, but have also leaked 22. Their away games have been particularly crazy, with a combined total of 23 goals in just five outings.
We're hoping for more of that chaos, because we'll back Over 2.5 Goals here at 1.84/5. That has paid out in seven of Strasbourg's 11 league matches, and while it's only clicked in five of Nice's 11, there have been at least two goals in nine of them and I'm happy to predict the arrival of a third goal here.
Now read our other Bet of the Day here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Andorra v England Tips: Back 7/4 Bet Builder in routine win for visitors
-
Football Betting Tips
World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Schick & Sorloth to strike in 5/2 and 9/5 shots on Friday
-
Football Betting Tips
Scotland v Iceland Tips: Fresh start for both but old habits persist
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Wales v Liechtenstein: Spurs star can lead the way